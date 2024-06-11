Jiří Procházka or Magomed Ankalaev - Who would you rather see Poatan fight next?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Inspired by this thread.
Who would you like to see fight for the title?
Jiri deserves the TS more than Ankalaev
Ankalaev lost to Paul Crai. Jiri lost to Poatan Ankalaev best win is Walker. Jiri defeated Oezdemir, Reyes, Glover and Rakic, all better wins than Walker. Plus Jiri defeated Nemkov, supposedly the best LHW in the world Ankalaev wants a TS in Abu Dhabi after a win over Walker? He should fight...
