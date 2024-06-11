  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jiří Procházka or Magomed Ankalaev - Who would you rather see Poatan fight next?

Who would you rather see Poatan fight next?

Inspired by this thread.

Jiri deserves the TS more than Ankalaev

Ankalaev lost to Paul Crai. Jiri lost to Poatan Ankalaev best win is Walker. Jiri defeated Oezdemir, Reyes, Glover and Rakic, all better wins than Walker. Plus Jiri defeated Nemkov, supposedly the best LHW in the world Ankalaev wants a TS in Abu Dhabi after a win over Walker? He should fight...
Who would you like to see fight for the title?

Both of them deserve a shot. You could argue Ankalaev deserves it more due to his win streak but his fight IQ has nearly cost him that streak several times. For pure excitement, Jiri would be great but Ankalaev should on the basis of merit.
Difference is I don't think Ankalaev is as much of a threat. Poatan can stuff the takedowns and is better on the feet. Jiri is just inherently dangerous due to how wild his style is.
 
Imagine if Jiri hadn’t lost in 12 straight fights and Ankalaev is on a one fight win streak. Do you see how ridiculous this question is?
It's always nice to see what the numbers will be like on here imo.
 
