Black Leprechaun
- Apr 2, 2020
- 591
- 3,111
how the fuck is Jiri chinnyImagine needing help from ancient spirits to KO chinny man with bad defense
Pereira is overrated?
agreed 100%how the fuck is Jiri chinny
Im dissapointed in you @rear naked ankle pick
You had a great rep for being one of the most straight laced no nonsense posters around,but after this?
I DONT EVEN KNOW YOU
Suck it up Mike.I'm too hungover for this shit tbh
agreed 100%“Not very good poster”
I actually enjoy his schtick. He’s what I consider a good troll.
I’m having a real recognizes real moment right now. Saw the red hot chili peppers last night and did not hold back. I’ll be wearin’ it for two days.I'm too hungover for this shit tbh
Czechia is Central Europe. Dude has proven the exact opposite about taking punches.Jiri is going to sleep again. He has that little Eastern European peanut head. They cannot take punches.
At least he doesn't need help from ancient spirits to post on SherdogImagine needing help from ancient spirits to KO chinny man with bad defense
Pereira is overrated?
I drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beersSuck it up Mike.
Gonna be a long day
Get on the coffee.
Imagine being hungover already. Shit is about to get crazy. Watch out for the crazy skateboarder Payton Talbott too.Suck it up Mike.
Gonna be a long day
Get on the coffee.
Goddamnit MikeI drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beers
Find some weed and go to sleep. Put your alarm up just in time for the insanity that's about to happen. You have like 7 hours brothaI drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beers
Well saidAt least he doesn't need help from ancient spirits to post on Sherdog