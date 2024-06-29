  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jiří made Alex blink multiple times...Shooked or enchanted?

Alex just did a Harry Potter style spell on him.

He will also come out to the LOTR theme to truly mess with this kids brain.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
Imagine needing help from ancient spirits to KO chinny man with bad defense


Pereira is overrated?
how the fuck is Jiri chinny

Im dissapointed in you @rear naked ankle pick

You had a great rep for being one of the most straight laced no nonsense posters around,but after this?

I DONT EVEN KNOW YOU
 
HHJ said:
how the fuck is Jiri chinny

Im dissapointed in you @rear naked ankle pick

You had a great rep for being one of the most straight laced no nonsense posters around,but after this?

I DONT EVEN KNOW YOU
“Not very good poster” 😂

I actually enjoy his schtick. He’s what I consider a good troll.
 
Mike said:
I'm too hungover for this shit tbh
I’m having a real recognizes real moment right now. Saw the red hot chili peppers last night and did not hold back. I’ll be wearin’ it for two days.
 
Staph infection said:
Jiri is going to sleep again. He has that little Eastern European peanut head. They cannot take punches.
Czechia is Central Europe. Dude has proven the exact opposite about taking punches.

Didnt even go to sleep in the last fight, just saw a tweety bird or two, thats nothing.

Alex is the one we saw having a lie down against Izzy
 
HHJ said:
Suck it up Mike.

Gonna be a long day

Get on the coffee.
I drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beers

<seedat>
 
HHJ said:
Suck it up Mike.

Gonna be a long day

Get on the coffee.
Imagine being hungover already. Shit is about to get crazy. Watch out for the crazy skateboarder Payton Talbott too.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Mike said:
I drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beers

<seedat>
Goddamnit Mike


what the fuck


THAT IS


AWESOME

U1q.gif
 
Mike said:
I drank all the Simulated Coffee Drink* in my fridge then I went down to the corner store and got some 8% beers

<seedat>
Find some weed and go to sleep. Put your alarm up just in time for the insanity that's about to happen. You have like 7 hours brotha
 
