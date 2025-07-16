News Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto booked for UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
21,641
Reaction score
23,652
www.mmafighting.com

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto booked for UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro

UFC’s yet-to-be-announced event in Brazil already has its first fight booked, a Brazil vs. Portugal heavyweight clash.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

The UFC has yet to officially announce its return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Fight Night event on Oct. 11, but multiple people have have confirmed to MMA Fighting that heavyweights Jhonata Diniz and Mario Pinto have agreed to meet on that date.

The event will mark the UFC’s first trip to Brazil since May 2024, when the pay-per-view card was headlined by Alexandre Pantoja versus Steve Erceg at Rio de Janeiro’s Farmasi Arena. It will also be the UFC’s first non-pay-per-view in the city since Demian Maia vs. Ryan LaFlare in 2015.

Diniz (9-1) recently returned to the winning column with a decision victory over Alvin Hines at UFC 317, his first match since a doctor stoppage defeat to veteran Marcin Tybura in November 2024.

The Brazilian, a Contender Series signee, currently holds a 3-1 record in the company with a debut knockout against Austen Lane, which was followed by a decision over Karl Williams.

Portugal’s Pinto (10-0) also scored a knockout over Lane in his first octagon appearance, a second-round finish five months after a contract-winning knockout against Lucas Camacho at Dana White’s Contender Series.
 
Damn.. Valter Walker was calling Pinto out, said he wanted to pedicure his foot
 
Big fight for determining the immediate future of the HW division. I think Pinto takes it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,926
Messages
57,567,388
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top