Austen Lane killer vs Austen Lane killer, who takes the W?:
I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.Brutal matchup for Tafa. Hard to imagine him winning TBH.
ONE might take him, based on his proximity to Singapore, and having experience in both MMA and kickboxing. They could use him to showcase anyone they want to push. BKB would probably be ok for him, though.I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.
Was that emotion pity? Because Tafa had zero votes?Voted purely on emotion. Hopefully Tafa can do something here.
For whatever reason, I like the Tafa brothers and Tai. Probably hits some nostalgic throwback button in the back of my brain.Was that emotion pity? Because Tafa had zero votes?
Justin never fought for GLORY, that was Junior Tafa in his early 20’s.I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.
Yeah you're right. I always get them confused. I just remembered one of them fighting in GLORY.Justin never fought for GLORY, that was Junior Tafa in his early 20’s.
I doubt Justin Tafa would have any success at the highest level in Kickboxing though. The entire top 10 of GLORY would easily walk through him
I don't understand how or why he's still signed. Nothing at HW makes any sense to me tbh. It's by far the worse run division in the UFC. Nothing but bad decisions all around.Hopefully this is the end of Tafa, he's fucking abysmal I can't believe he's still here to be honest. Diniz should fuck him up royally.
I'd much rather watch the Tafa bros over the likes of Buday, Porter, Rozenstruik, old Arlovski, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Ivanov, and Don'Tale.I don't understand how or why he's still signed. Nothing at HW makes any sense to me tbh. It's by far the worse run division in the UFC. Nothing but bad decisions all around.
Hunt was already a name before signing to the UFC not to mention he was actually skilled so he makes sense. Even Tuivasa makes sense because he's a draw. Who actually says "man I can't wait to see the Tafa bro's fight".A few of the Islander fighters from Aus/NZ tend to get leeway, Tafa, Tuivasa, even Hunt. Islander HWs will always get interest on a card down here for sure.
The Tafa bro's are either KO'ing someone, getting KO'ed or getting lied on. There's no in between lol..I'd much rather watch the Tafa bros over the likes of Buday, Porter, Rozenstruik, old Arlovski, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Ivanov, and Don'Tale.
