News Jhonata Diniz vs Justin Tafa set for UFC 317 in LA

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    30
Ares Black said:
Brutal matchup for Tafa. Hard to imagine him winning TBH.
Click to expand...
I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.
Click to expand...
ONE might take him, based on his proximity to Singapore, and having experience in both MMA and kickboxing. They could use him to showcase anyone they want to push. BKB would probably be ok for him, though.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I feel as he may be on his last legs. If he loses this one he very much might get cut then it's off to bare knuckle cause GLORY sure won't take him back (not like he did well there anyway) and I can't imagine PFL or any other MMA org wanting him.
Click to expand...
Justin never fought for GLORY, that was Junior Tafa in his early 20’s.
I doubt Justin Tafa would have any success at the highest level in Kickboxing though. The entire top 10 of GLORY would easily walk through him
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Justin never fought for GLORY, that was Junior Tafa in his early 20’s.
I doubt Justin Tafa would have any success at the highest level in Kickboxing though. The entire top 10 of GLORY would easily walk through him
Click to expand...
Yeah you're right. I always get them confused. I just remembered one of them fighting in GLORY.

The_Renaissance said:
Hopefully this is the end of Tafa, he's fucking abysmal I can't believe he's still here to be honest. Diniz should fuck him up royally.
Click to expand...
I don't understand how or why he's still signed. Nothing at HW makes any sense to me tbh. It's by far the worse run division in the UFC. Nothing but bad decisions all around.
 
Last edited:
CatchtheseHands said:
I don't understand how or why he's still signed. Nothing at HW makes any sense to me tbh. It's by far the worse run division in the UFC. Nothing but bad decisions all around.
Click to expand...
I'd much rather watch the Tafa bros over the likes of Buday, Porter, Rozenstruik, old Arlovski, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Ivanov, and Don'Tale.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Yeah you're right. I always get them confused. I just remembered one of them fighting in GLORY.


I don't understand how or why he's still signed. Nothing at HW makes any sense to me tbh. It's by far the worse run division in the UFC. Nothing but bad decisions all around.
Click to expand...

A few of the Islander fighters from Aus/NZ tend to get leeway, Tafa, Tuivasa, even Hunt. Islander HWs will always get interest on a card down here for sure.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
A few of the Islander fighters from Aus/NZ tend to get leeway, Tafa, Tuivasa, even Hunt. Islander HWs will always get interest on a card down here for sure.
Click to expand...
Hunt was already a name before signing to the UFC not to mention he was actually skilled so he makes sense. Even Tuivasa makes sense because he's a draw. Who actually says "man I can't wait to see the Tafa bro's fight".

Mr. Snrub said:
I'd much rather watch the Tafa bros over the likes of Buday, Porter, Rozenstruik, old Arlovski, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Ivanov, and Don'Tale.
Click to expand...
The Tafa bro's are either KO'ing someone, getting KO'ed or getting lied on. There's no in between lol..
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Hunt was already a name before signing to the UFC not to mention he was actually skilled so he makes sense. Even Tuivasa makes sense because he's a draw. Who actually says "man I can't wait to see the Tafa bro's fight".


The Tafa bro's are either KO'ing someone, getting KO'ed or getting lied on. There's no in between lol..
Click to expand...

Yeah but Hunt did get a few losses, gonna happen at HW of course but yes he and Tai were draws so that helped.

I reckon for Aussie cards there’s usually at least two HW fights, maybe our crowds are big fans of that division. Anyway that’s my theory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
News Jhonata Diniz vs Marcin Tybura set for UFC 309 on Nov. 16
Replies
10
Views
634
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 253 - Kape vs. Almabayev Official PBP Discussion: Sat 3/1 at 4:30pm ET
68 69 70
Replies
1K
Views
19K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,780
Messages
57,184,963
Members
175,574
Latest member
nicos18

Share this page

Back
Top