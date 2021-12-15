  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social JFK files declassified!

2fast2see

2fast2see

Jun 13, 2007
3,065
4,281
Classified JFK assassination files are FINALLY released: Lee Harvey Oswald was in contact with member of KGB two months before shooting and anonymous phone calls said Russia was behind it, trove of 1,500 documents reveal

  • More than 1,500 files were released by the National Archives at noon on Wednesday about JFK's assassination
  • They include memos by CIA officers in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on November 23, 1963
  • One details how Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent on September 29, 1963, in Mexico City
  • Not all of the files will be released; the NSA is holding some back pending further review
  • The secrecy has fueled conspiracy theories about JFK's assassination
  • The President was killed in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in his motorcade in Dallas, Texas
  • Oswald denied shooting JFK in his interviews with police; he was killed two days later while being transported by police by a nightclub owner who shot him
  • Biden had promised to make the files public by October but he delayed, claiming COVID back logs stalled the release
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10312905/JFK-assassination-files-released-TODAY.html
 
Confirmed JFK has TDS.
 
The end of that Chaos book certainly does shed some interesting light...
 
Benjamin Burton said:
Yeah bullshit if Russia had anything to do with it we would have heard about it decades ago
Click to expand...

I mean.. Oswald's alleged connections to the KGB isn't exactly new information.

He literally defected from the country and fled to the Soviet Union years before the assassination took place. This has been known for decades.
 
Rational Poster said:
I mean.. Oswald's alleged connections to the KGB isn't exactly new information.

He literally defected from the country and fled to the Soviet Union years before the assassination took place. This has been known for decades.
Click to expand...

The CIA sent him there. He was on assignment. Just like it was the CIA who assigned him to the Depository.
 
The Russians?

358173.gif
 
