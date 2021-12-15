2fast2see
Brown Belt
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2007
- Messages
- 3,065
- Reaction score
- 4,281
Classified JFK assassination files are FINALLY released: Lee Harvey Oswald was in contact with member of KGB two months before shooting and anonymous phone calls said Russia was behind it, trove of 1,500 documents reveal
- More than 1,500 files were released by the National Archives at noon on Wednesday about JFK's assassination
- They include memos by CIA officers in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on November 23, 1963
- One details how Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent on September 29, 1963, in Mexico City
- Not all of the files will be released; the NSA is holding some back pending further review
- The secrecy has fueled conspiracy theories about JFK's assassination
- The President was killed in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in his motorcade in Dallas, Texas
- Oswald denied shooting JFK in his interviews with police; he was killed two days later while being transported by police by a nightclub owner who shot him
- Biden had promised to make the files public by October but he delayed, claiming COVID back logs stalled the release