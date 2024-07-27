Frode Falch
Should have done that in the fight scene.
He can do a handstand on 2 fingers. Imagine what he does to his wife
Getting Hyperthyroidism really fucked him up. He's looked a lot better lately though. Wonder if he'll ever get strong enough and make a other martial arts film one day?
Rewatched it on UHD a couple of weeks ago and it does have a lot of throws in it, do vaguely remember an F5 like move, maybe in the fight at the school at the start? catches a Billy Chow kick in the last fight and flips him over in a similar fashion.Didnt he do something like that in first of Legends as well?
Is interesting people hold that up as the standard for "long take" modern(well at the time) HK fighting but actually its shots tend to be fairly short due to the amount of this kind of stuff.
Dude's a literal hero. Him and Sammo are the few martial arts actors I respect.
Donnie allegedly is a pos. Sammo beat the shit out of Yuen and Jackie. He was their trainer.Donnie yen as well.
Jackie Chan i more respect as a stunt man and comedian. Same with sammo hung
Donnie allegedly is a pos. Sammo beat the shit out of Yuen and Jackie. He was their trainer.