Movies Jet li is a strong dude

Getting Hyperthyroidism really fucked him up. He's looked a lot better lately though. Wonder if he'll ever get strong enough and make a other martial arts film one day?
 
boingyman said:
He is getting better because of better treatment. But doubt he will do more action movies. Why even risk it
 
Frode Falch said:
Didnt he do something like that in first of Legends as well?
Rewatched it on UHD a couple of weeks ago and it does have a lot of throws in it, do vaguely remember an F5 like move, maybe in the fight at the school at the start? catches a Billy Chow kick in the last fight and flips him over in a similar fashion.

Is interesting people hold that up as the standard for "long take" modern(well at the time) HK fighting but actually its shots tend to be fairly short due to the amount of this kind of stuff.
 
moreorless87 said:
Is interesting people hold that up as the standard for "long take" modern(well at the time) HK fighting but actually its shots tend to be fairly short due to the amount of this kind of stuff.
You know, it have become a thing to do these long takes. I think it started with the protector with Tony jaa. And Hollywood started to prove that they could do the same. But imo the quality of the fight scene suffers.
 
