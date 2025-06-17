Movies Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Jean-Claude Van Damme or Jackie Chan - Who's the best movie star martial artist?

Who's the best movie star martial artist?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,564
Reaction score
51,349
Continuation to this thread.

Takes Two To Tango

Movies Thread 'Who's your 3 favorite Martial Arts movie stars?'

Feel free to suggest other actors to add. Thank you.


Steven Seagal


Jean Claude Van Damme


Bruce Lee


Jackie Chan


Jet Li


Michelle Yeoh


Tony Jaa
  • Like


I'm going to say Bruce Lee, he was a phenomenon like no other. His charisma is off the charts and he's absolutely magnetic on screen.

Jet Li


Bruce Lee


Jean Claude Van Damme


Jackie Chan
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Jackie Chan is the best action Star period. Better than Arnold and Sly too.

Nobody can do what Jackie does. Arnold and sly just hold guns and shoot. Woopie doo.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Jackie Chan is the best action Star period. Better than Arnold and Sly too.

Nobody can do what Jackie does. Arnold and sly just hold guns and shoot. Woopie doo.
Click to expand...
Jackie was more comedy/action. HE was truly great but Bruce, Jet, an Donnie Yen were better artist on screen IMO..
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Jackie Chan is the best action Star period. Better than Arnold and Sly too.

Nobody can do what Jackie does. Arnold and sly just hold guns and shoot. Woopie doo.
Click to expand...
I think the humor is what makes Chan the best. Arnold and Stallone were sometimes too forced in trying to bring humor into their roles. Cruise had some of what Chan has in that you know he's out there doing everything humanly possible to entertain. Chan also seems like a nice guy who others respect and want to work with
 
when you think about it, most are despicable characthers.
I like Jet Li the most,

but, in terms of favorite movies,
JCVD and Bruce are ahead.

Jackie stunts are un matched though.

so, they all had something special,
and deserved praised.
 
Jackie. He's the modern day Buster Keaton. Go watch Police Story and Drunken Master now!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Who's your 3 favorite Martial Arts movie stars?
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
858
Patrick Jane
Patrick Jane

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,913
Messages
57,438,134
Members
175,712
Latest member
Veijo

Share this page

Back
Top