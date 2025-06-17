Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,564
- Reaction score
- 51,349
Continuation to this thread.
I'm going to say Bruce Lee, he was a phenomenon like no other. His charisma is off the charts and he's absolutely magnetic on screen.
Jet Li
Bruce Lee
Jean Claude Van Damme
Jackie Chan
Feel free to suggest other actors to add. Thank you.
Steven Seagal
Jean Claude Van Damme
Bruce Lee
Jackie Chan
Jet Li
Michelle Yeoh
Tony Jaa
Steven Seagal
Jean Claude Van Damme
Bruce Lee
Jackie Chan
Jet Li
Michelle Yeoh
Tony Jaa
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 71
- Forum: Mayberry Lounge
I'm going to say Bruce Lee, he was a phenomenon like no other. His charisma is off the charts and he's absolutely magnetic on screen.
Jet Li
Bruce Lee
Jean Claude Van Damme
Jackie Chan