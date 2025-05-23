Crime Jet crashes into SanDiego

Plane fell into cloud cover and the last voice message from the pilot was ''I'll give it a go.''

Have plane crashes always been this common in domestic US? Is there a hidden problem too subtle to detect? I recall I stopped watching Breaking Bad because I thought the plane crash episode was difficult to believe.



Private Jet Crashes Into San Diego Neighbourhood – 2oceansvibe News | South African and international news

Radio transmissions from the flight's final moments provided some insight into the weather conditions, with the pilot allegedly saying, "I'll give it a go".
Six people are presumed dead after a private jet crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood late Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna 550 was flying in an area of dense fog when the jet clipped a power line and crashed into a military neighbourhood. As a result, several homes caught fire and about 100 people were evacuated.

Videos show flames and jet fuel rolling down the streets with half a dozen vehicles burning while residents in the neighbourhood of US Navy-owned housing are evacuated.

No one in the neighbourhood died, but eight were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries that were not life-threatening, including a person who was hurt climbing out of a window
 
This is really curious. Unless it was about to land I do t know why it would have been flying low enough to clip a power line.
 
Bunch of punk and hardcore musicians on board, per my sources. (My wife knows someone who knew someone)
 
What's the political angle?
many air traffic employees have been fired and now we suddenly have an influx of high profile crashes which seems to be directly attributed to a lack of employees in the field.
 
That’s not true
 
Hundreds of FAA staff fired by Trump administration, union says

The firings are part of a cost-cutting drive by the Trump administration, that aims to drastically cut the federal workforce.
The Trump administration has begun firing hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees, weeks after a fatal mid-air plane collision in Washington DC.

Several hundreds of the agency's probationary workers received the news via email late on Friday night, head of Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union David Spero said in a statement.

Spero called the firings "shameful" and said they "will increase the workload and place new responsibilities on a workforce that is already stretched thin".

The agency "has retained employees who perform safety critical functions", the FAA said in a statement.
"The FAA continues to hire and onboard air traffic controllers and safety professionals, including mechanics and others who support them," it added in a statement sent to the BBC.

The layoffs are part of a cost-cutting drive, driven by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), that aims to drastically cut the federal workforce.

According to Spero's statement, workers affected include systems specialists, safety inspectors, maintenance mechanics and administrative staff, among others.
 
I just like the title

A jet just crashed into the entire city of San Diego
 
