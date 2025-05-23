Private Jet Crashes Into San Diego Neighbourhood – 2oceansvibe News | South African and international news Radio transmissions from the flight's final moments provided some insight into the weather conditions, with the pilot allegedly saying, "I'll give it a go".

Six people are presumed dead after a private jet crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood late Thursday afternoon.The Cessna 550 was flying in an area of dense fog when the jet clipped a power line and crashed into a military neighbourhood. As a result, several homes caught fire and about 100 people were evacuated.Radio transmissions from the flight's final moments provided some insight into the weather conditions, with the pilot allegedly saying, "I'll give it a go".Videos show flames and jet fuel rolling down the streets with half a dozen vehicles burning while residents in the neighbourhood of US Navy-owned housing are evacuated.No one in the neighbourhood died, but eight were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries that were not life-threatening, including a person who was hurt climbing out of a window