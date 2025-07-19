  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Jesse Waters from Fox apologizes on air for lying about Gavin Newsome

deadline.com

Jesse Watters Tells Viewers Gavin Newsom Wasn’t Lying About Trump Call, But Governor Tells Fox Host, “We’ll See You In Court, Buddy”

The California governor, however, indicated to Watters that he would still proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the network.
deadline.com deadline.com
The problem is Jesse put off I flattened a co workers tire so she would have to ride home with me who I eventually my wife and kids for energy while doing it.
Jesse tried to throw a shot in there so Gavin’s like see you in court. Couple question after losing 900 million for lying about election fraud can Fox keep paying out billions for being liars. 2, how much boner pill ad money is Fox News sitting on if they allow lairs on the air to constantly cost them money.
 
Seriously, you might be having a stroke.
 
Seriously, you might be having a stroke.
I think it’s funny Newsome asked, left his wife and kids for a co worker, Waters to apologize on air for being a liar, Fox being gun shy since they paid 900 million for lying about election fraud, forced Jesse to apologize on air. Jesse got cute and Newsome is like see you in court. Now that’s funny, not stroke inducing funny but funny non the less.
It’s doubly funny when MAGAdoggers were posting on here Newsome is the liar based on Jesse’s reporting, which means MAGA got duped once again based on Jesse’s half assed apology on air.
 
They are 2 sleezy creeps I hope they sue each other into bankruptcy and go away.
 
Newsom's been prime level trolling suing them for the same amount Fox had to pay up for lying about the election being stolen. Funny.

I bet Tucker's having a right giggle about this being he was caught out lying and fired.
 
Gavin trolling again about Discovery's going to be fun after the half hearted groveling just embarrassed the prat even more.

The last couple of weeks or so ago whether it's him or a staff member, he's been James Blunt level unexpected funny.
 
I still don't understand why Fox gave Waters that spot over Kayleigh McEnany.
Waters was interviewing people on the streets and then, overnight, became a key anchor at a prime time.
The guy is an idiot but being paid $5 million dollars a year at Fox. A monkey could do that job.
Why are these anchors paid so much money for covering the news. 50 years ago they would be lucky to be making $200,000.
 
Newsom is fucking shit up. Look at the MAGA peeps come out in unison against him. This means that Newsom is landing body blows.

I'm not the biggest Newsom fan, but it would be nice to vote for someone that gets girls wet. Am I alone?

<{vega}>
 
I think it’s funny Newsome asked, left his wife and kids for a co worker, Waters to apologize on air for being a liar, Fox being gun shy since they paid 900 million for lying about election fraud, forced Jesse to apologize on air. Jesse got cute and Newsome is like see you in court. Now that’s funny, not stroke inducing funny but funny non the less.
It’s doubly funny when MAGAdoggers were posting on here Newsome is the liar based on Jesse’s reporting, which means MAGA got duped once again based on Jesse’s half assed apology on air.
I don't know a lot about this or the apology, but didnt you guys say that news sites couldn't be sued for reporting the Indian (feather) guy's version of the Nick Sandman story?

Isn't that what Watters did? He reported Trump's version of the story.
 
This is probably a dumb question, but why would the governor of California file a lawsuit in Delaware? Does FOX have a headquarters there or something?
 
Luke trying to de ide between cow and dog shit which smells worse.
 
