Jesse Watters Tells Viewers Gavin Newsom Wasn’t Lying About Trump Call, But Governor Tells Fox Host, “We’ll See You In Court, Buddy”
The California governor, however, indicated to Watters that he would still proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the network.
deadline.com
Jesse tried to throw a shot in there so Gavin’s like see you in court. Couple question after losing 900 million for lying about election fraud can Fox keep paying out billions for being liars. 2, how much boner pill ad money is Fox News sitting on if they allow lairs on the air to constantly cost them money.