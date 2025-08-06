  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Jesse Ventura voted for a democrat last election

This man spoke for decades about how the two political parties are bought (which they are) and that he would NEVER vote for a democrat or a republican.

Not only did he vote for Kamala, he seems to have turned into some retarded feminist speaker now also, saying all pregnancies are mens faults.

What conclusion can we draw from this? Well, not even the people who oppose the system are authentic.

Why does he vote for Kamala? She's a woman. Pathetic.

 
Intermission said:
This man spoke for decades about how the two political parties are bought (which they are) and that he would NEVER vote for a democrat or a republican.

Not only did he vote for Kamala, he seems to have turned into some retarded feminist speaker now also, saying all pregnancies are mens faults.

What conclusion can we draw from this? Well, not even the people who oppose the system are authentic.

Why does he vote for Kamala? She's a woman. Pathetic.

He stopped chewing the tobacco that made him a sexual Tyrannosaurus

jesse-ventura-predator.gif
 
