This man spoke for decades about how the two political parties are bought (which they are) and that he would NEVER vote for a democrat or a republican.
Not only did he vote for Kamala, he seems to have turned into some retarded feminist speaker now also, saying all pregnancies are mens faults.
What conclusion can we draw from this? Well, not even the people who oppose the system are authentic.
Why does he vote for Kamala? She's a woman. Pathetic.
