Jersey Mike's - What's your go to sandwich?

I had a stickball the other night. Mike's style with no onion. Add pepperonchinis and some pickles.Stickball
I had a bad experience at Jimmy John’s so had it once and wasn’t impressed . Might give it another go.I had a stickball the other night. Mike's style with no onion. Add pepperonchinis and some pickles.
Also...not sure if it was just my sandwich, but their white bread is just meh. Not bad, not good. Very bland. Jimmy John's bread is much better but Mike's meats are better.
I hear the Mike's rosemary parm bread is good. I always worry those non standard breads are stale though b/c less people order it so it might have sat around a while.
Get the #5 Vito - capocola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, oregano/basil. I often add jimmy's mustard and/or pickles. It's usually awesome. I did have it once where hte bread was stale and something was off about the amount of meat/cheese I normally get. I wrote them and got a free chips with my next order and my next $5 was fantastic.I had a bad experience at Jimmy John’s so had it once and wasn’t impressed . Might give it another go.
I go with pickles , lettuce, tomato and mustard on the stickball.