Economy Jerome Powell is the most underappreciated person ever

Fedorgasm

I remember a couple years ago Democrats, especially Elizabeth Warren, very heavily criticizing J. Powell for raising interest rates.

And now we have Trump calling him names and trying to fire him because he won't lower interest rates.

The poor guy gets shit on from both sides, but if you look at his track record he's been very good fed chairman. He deserves some recognition.
 
Old Dumb Donald is mad because JPow said Trumps Tariffs were fucking dumb. Most people that have taken an economics class or read a history book, also know Trumps Tariffs are dumb, but Trump has surrounded himself with lickspittles this term, so there is nobody around to keep Trump from doing dumb stuff. Problem is now Trump is sundowning, so he is being stubborn about being dumb. GOP Congress members are afraid to end Trump Tariffs because they might get primaried, but Trumps polling numbers are cratering so going down with a dumb sinking ship might not be a good idea either.
 
With the benefit of hindsight we can say the Fed's policy of cutting already low rates during covid was a bad move. But what theyve achicved post-Covid is basically like landing the Hindenburg safely.
 
Powell's term will be up next year anyway and Trump will have his chance to replace him with a DUI hire if he wants.

But regardless of that, the Fed chairman doesn't unilaterally determine the interest rates. The last decision to hold rates was 12-0. If he wants them to cut rates maybe he should stop causing economic turbulence with the nonsensical tariffs.
 
