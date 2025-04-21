Fedorgasm
I remember a couple years ago Democrats, especially Elizabeth Warren, very heavily criticizing J. Powell for raising interest rates.
And now we have Trump calling him names and trying to fire him because he won't lower interest rates.
The poor guy gets shit on from both sides, but if you look at his track record he's been very good fed chairman. He deserves some recognition.
