Rumored Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones - UFC Fight Night 256

Both were " departed" years ago.
I didn't expect that.Especially the return of Stephens.
What happened to coming back at the age of 38?
But it will be Lightweight.

 
Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo set as main event, Jeremy Stephens returns for first UFC event in Iowa in 25 years

Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to clash in the five-round main event as the UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in 25 years
Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are expected to clash in the main event of the upcoming UFC Des Moines card on May 3, which marks the return of the promotion to Iowa for the first time in 25 years.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight was initially reported by Leonardo Guimarães on social media.

The fight serves as...
The UFC re-signing Mason Jones is a fair move.

Re-signing Stephens at this point is bizarre. Though I think I might approve a fight against Conor.
 
