Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are expected to clash in the main event of the upcoming UFC Des Moines card on May 3, which marks the return of the promotion to Iowa for the first time in 25 years.
Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight was initially reported by Leonardo Guimarães on social media.