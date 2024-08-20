Jennifer Lopez officially divorce from Ben Affleck.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
5,060
Reaction score
7,714
Rough one for Affleck , Jennifer always was a divorce machine. Instable personne.https://www.instagram.com/p/C-6NZiayz23/?igsh=MWRyNHRyNzliNjl3NA==
 
Batjester said:
Shoot your shot playa.
jennifer-lopez-dancing.gif
 
Just watched The Town. Decent flick. Didn't post in the movie thread because i only caught the second half.
 
Not that I keep up with this crap but every photo I have seen of him in recent times since getting together with her, he looked fucking miserable.

He's probably happy to be rid of her.
 
Well thank fuck for that, the headlines have been full of this bullshit for months.
I like Ben, however film actor and writing wise.
 
I never got why this happened in the 1st place he cheated on her with a stripper the 1st go around and was dating Ana de Armas before her. Dude always looks miserable.
 
Morning Star said:
I never got why this happened in the 1st place he cheated on her with a stripper the 1st go around and was dating Ana de Armas before her. Dude always looks miserable.
What does him dating Ana before her have to do with anything? They both were in relationships/marriages before getting back together.
 
Again? Lol why did they get back together? They are both in their 50s, you're supposed to know what you want by then at least. Especially if you've known the person that long.
 
