What's James Krause up to nowadays anyway? He didn't go to jail, did he? But the investigation has been open for like more than a year now?
Yeah this was definitely lifetime ban worthy. They sent a knowingly seriously injured man out to fight and then happily bet against him.How the fuck isn't that a lifetime ban from combat sports engagement?
They deserved a scarlet letter.
There's no way he wasn't in on it. He's the one that told the doctor he was fine. I'm just trying to fill in the blanks but I'm guessing Miner got injured but probably needed the cash so he didn't want to pull out. Then figuring that he couldn't win with the injury they all put up some money and had Jeff place a bet on Shayilan.I'm not read up on the story but surely and absolutely Minner was in on it??
Real estate
“Krause, 38, has since resurfaced to proclaim he’s more than $5 million in debt. The longtime UFC veteran has turned his focus toward the real estate world since being exiled from fighting”Probably real estate.
