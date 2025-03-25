News Jeff Molina & Darrick Minner receive multiple year suspensions from NSAC for James Krause betting scandal

HockeyBjj said:
How the fuck isn't that a lifetime ban from combat sports engagement?
What a fucking farce

To me this kind of says they know other coaches and/or fighters are doing this... and don't want to set too harsh a precident for when it's a major-name fighter that gets caught... kind of like how in MLB Ohtani's interpreter was paid off to take the fall for his betting instead of banning Ohtani from the league like he should have been

but that's tin-foil hat stuff really
 
usernamee said:
I'm not read up on the story but surely and absolutely Minner was in on it??
There's no way he wasn't in on it. He's the one that told the doctor he was fine. I'm just trying to fill in the blanks but I'm guessing Miner got injured but probably needed the cash so he didn't want to pull out. Then figuring that he couldn't win with the injury they all put up some money and had Jeff place a bet on Shayilan.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Yeah it just sounded from your wording that they did Minner bad behind his back or something when I'm assuming they were all raking in the dough and popping the bottles at the hotel afterwards
 
When everyone cried about sports betting being legal and why wasn't it this is why. The nba has already had one confirmed cheat and Terry rozier is probably on his way out. He makes 20 plus million a year and is cheating. These 10 and 10 fighters i wouldn't lay a cent on i guarantee you there is cheating monthly
 
consider whatever ambitions they had in mma done. Time to join the rest 9-5 like most of the population is doing.
 
