Jebus, sometimes I feel like my siblings are some silver-spooned dipsticks​

They're not bad folk.I have two sisters, they're 42 and 40. I'm 38.We meet for family dinner with my folks every couple months.Each have two kids, a girl and boy. They're about 4 are 7 each. Young kids.They both had good success with their studies and careers and went on to raise families.I graduated college but quickly pursued traning teh UFC so my lifestyle went very differently to theirs.I think they see me as some kind of sponge, dissolute living bum.They've worked hard for what they have. They both make 6 figures but with expenses of living where they do, they have little throwing-around money.I don't resent their lifestyles or who they are at all.But I believe they resent mine.And IMO they so overly indulge their kids quirky behaviour.It seems all this conflicts, but anyways, fucking negative vibes. Post Easter Sunday gatherings.Honestly sometimes I just want to smack each of them, their little bastard kids and say, "smarten up, you talk likes, and your shits all retarded".Is this normal, based on relative outlook and lifestyle?