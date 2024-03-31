Jebus, sometimes I feel like my siblings are some silver-spooned dipsticks

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
283
Reaction score
176
They're not bad folk.

I have two sisters, they're 42 and 40. I'm 38.

We meet for family dinner with my folks every couple months.

Each have two kids, a girl and boy. They're about 4 are 7 each. Young kids.

They both had good success with their studies and careers and went on to raise families.
I graduated college but quickly pursued traning teh UFC so my lifestyle went very differently to theirs.

I think they see me as some kind of sponge, dissolute living bum.

They've worked hard for what they have. They both make 6 figures but with expenses of living where they do, they have little throwing-around money.

I don't resent their lifestyles or who they are at all.

But I believe they resent mine.

And IMO they so overly indulge their kids quirky behaviour.

It seems all this conflicts, but anyways, fucking negative vibes. Post Easter Sunday gatherings.

Honestly sometimes I just want to smack each of them, their little bastard kids and say, "smarten up, you talk like :eek::eek::eek:s, and your shits all retarded".

Is this normal, based on relative outlook and lifestyle?
 
Home_Slice said:

Jebus, sometimes I feel like my siblings are some silver-spooned dipsticks​

Click to expand...

Home_Slice said:
They've worked hard for what they have.
Click to expand...
These two statements don't jive

You haven't explained how they express their resentment to your lifestyle. Perhaps you are projecting somewhat?

Also since you train teh UFC, during family get togethers you can just

<{cuts}>
 
Home_Slice said:
They're not bad folk.

I have two sisters, they're 42 and 40. I'm 38.

We meet for family dinner with my folks every couple months.

Each have two kids, a girl and boy. They're about 4 are 7 each. Young kids.

They both had good success with their studies and careers and went on to raise families.
I graduated college but quickly pursued traning teh UFC so my lifestyle went very differently to theirs.

I think they see me as some kind of sponge, dissolute living bum.

They've worked hard for what they have. They both make 6 figures but with expenses of living where they do, they have little throwing-around money.

I don't resent their lifestyles or who they are at all.

But I believe they resent mine.

And IMO they so overly indulge their kids quirky behaviour.

It seems all this conflicts, but anyways, fucking negative vibes. Post Easter Sunday gatherings.

Honestly sometimes I just want to smack each of them, their little bastard kids and say, "smarten up, you talk like :eek::eek::eek:s, and your shits all retarded".

Is this normal, based on relative outlook and lifestyle?
Click to expand...

No your post makes little to no sense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Home_Slice
Damn I feel so humiliated!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
4K
Contempt
Contempt
Alphaboy
I need some advice Sherbros.
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Busgosu
Busgosu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,056
Messages
55,328,660
Members
174,735
Latest member
sailortammy

Share this page

Back
Top