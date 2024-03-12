Jeans Question for Millenials/,Gen Z etc...

Just for the guys.



Do yall really enjoy wearing tight fucking jeans. I don't understand this. I can't see how its comfortable at all an the whole reason to wear jeans is the comfort.



I can understand not wanting the really baggy jeans of the 90s (especially the phase where we rolled em up to look like Geanie pants). But I would rather wear the Girbaud, Cavvaricci, Silver Tab of 90s than these jeans today thst look like dudes wearing the tight jeans girls wear .



I have several pairs of these (wife bought me a few pairs) it's not even comfortable walking in let alone sitting . Do these need to be broken in like work boots before you wear out?