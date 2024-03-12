Jeans Question for Millenials/,Gen Z etc...

Just for the guys.

Do yall really enjoy wearing tight fucking jeans. I don't understand this. I can't see how its comfortable at all an the whole reason to wear jeans is the comfort.

I can understand not wanting the really baggy jeans of the 90s (especially the phase where we rolled em up to look like Geanie pants). But I would rather wear the Girbaud, Cavvaricci, Silver Tab of 90s than these jeans today thst look like dudes wearing the tight jeans girls wear .

I have several pairs of these (wife bought me a few pairs) it's not even comfortable walking in let alone sitting . Do these need to be broken in like work boots before you wear out?
 
No. Sweatpants were always superior but there was this expectation you were supposed to wear jeans if you were hanging out with girls. I don't know who decided to make that an expectation but it was there. Maybe its changed. I get the sense Covid has shredded a lot of that etiquiette stuff.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Feels like they wait just long enough for everyone to throw away their old shit before bringing it back.

This is why I don't follow fashion trends.

Bell bottoms for life!
bell bottoms are even back they're calling them "flared" pants. Shit even jncos are back. like wtf they weren't lying when they said fashion is cyclical. 😂
 
yesterday I saw this kid walking and he looked like he came right out of the 90's; super baggy black jncos and the rest all black and emo/goth looking.
 
lowlife said:
yesterday I saw this kid walking and he looked like he came right out of the 90's; super baggy black jncos and the rest all black and emo/goth looking.
I still got some of my old Girbauds and a pair of silver tab. But I'm not making it in size 32 anymore. I got a size 36/38 dad bod now.. :(
 
Dudes are wearing overalls again…
1710260503333.jpeg


Unless you’re Farmer John, wtf are you doing wearing something like this…?
 
