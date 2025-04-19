Jean Silva should fight Max Holloway

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,611
- Reaction score
- 8,147
He's one of the most active fighters in the FW division.
If he knocks out Max Holloway, then he definitely deserves a title shot.
Future Prediction: People will claim that Topuria ran from the Featherweight division because he didn't want to fight Jean Silva.
If he knocks out Max Holloway, then he definitely deserves a title shot.
Future Prediction: People will claim that Topuria ran from the Featherweight division because he didn't want to fight Jean Silva.