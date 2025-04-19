Jean Silva should fight Max Holloway

Matchmaking has to be done from multiple perspectives:



Building contenders to create new stars/title contenders



Putting on fights the fans want to see



Fights that make sense and respect what the established fighter has earned



Jean Silva is an exciting guy to watch so far. But he has done nothing to deserve a fight with Max.

Max gets nothing from a fight with Silva. Max is ranked at the top and had to fight his way up to get there. Silva should be matched with someone around the top 10 mark. He just beat Mitchell who is a 15-20 range guy. Lets see him beat #10 and then someone in the 7-9 spot and then #5 and see where he is at then. Cherry picking one fight agaisnt the #1 ranked contender to leapfrog into that spot just doesn't sit right.