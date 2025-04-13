News Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations

Bryce Mitchell says he’s been having ‘demonic dreams’ since the #UFC314 press-conference, and believes Jean Silva is possessed by “a legion of demons” 😳

“When I said the name Jesus he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog.”

Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations

Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell’s demonic dreams stem from fear.
The Demonic Nerd won
has there always such spiritual accusations in the UFC?

Between Poatan, Bryce, Jiri...

anymore?
 
Lord Silva delivered Bryce as God had intended I suppose. Wonder how Bryce will justify this one to himself? Gay flat Earth caused him to tap out before he went to sleep?
 
Bryce might be a kook and flat farther but demonic possession does exist in fact or there wouldn't exist exorcists.

Whether or not Jean is possessed I don't know but possessions are going up, many people are selling their souls to the devil in these end times for fame and fortune in the music industry and hollywood, it has been proven and documented.

Does it happen in sports too? Most likely
 
Bryce, he got ya this time.

Yoel's bark looked way more savage, almost dog-demented.
 
Not UFC but Fedor's camp accused Bigfoot's of psychic warfare after their match
“We believe that forbidden psychological technology was used… It seems to us that not everything was right, and that certain technologies were used. Not ones that could be seen by the naked eye but psychological technologies that worked on both fighters at a distance,”

“That is why during the fight Fedor was just not like himself. It seemed very strange behaviour from Fedor. He stepped into the ring and did everything exactly the opposite of what we practiced before the fight. We were all shocked! Fedor had never previously done such a thing.

“Now nearly a week passes, everything settles, and we understand why all this happened.”

Voronov also observed with suspicion the fact that Fedor seemed to look “a little depressed” while Silva “literally glowed from the overflowing of his energy”. Voronov suspects the use of a person or persons in the audience capable of “blocking energy” and “transferring energy from one person to another”.
Earlier today we reported how Fedor Emelianenko’s coach Vladimir Voronov had made some curious comments to a Russian news site regarding Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva’s win over his fighter at the weekend.

Voronov made reference to ‘psychics’ in the audience using ‘secret technologies’ to steal energy from Fedor and pass it to Silva. The comments made jaws drop around the world - but now Bigfoot’s coach has held his hands up.

“Jeez, I got caught! I will have to come out with the truth now! I hired a ‘Macumbeiro’ [Brazilian witch doctor] and we killed a black chicken on the cross roads,” he said today after the initial story broke.

“After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure… Very potent stuff, really messed Fedor’s brain waves up!**

“We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but its expensive technology and we were broke. The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend, did it for a few beers and an autograph.”

Silva fought Fedor at the IZOD Center in New Jersey on Saturday night. A source at the IZOD Center told Fighters Only that there are procedures in place to search for weapons, potentially dangerous and prohibited items.

The source was unable to say if there were procedures in place for preventing the admission of persons with psychic abilities.
The good thing is he won't get dumber from taking shots to the head. Although there's probably many more to go before he's adjusted enough to function in society.
 
Enough internet for me today.
 
LO fucking L
 
and bigfoot exists as well, cause you know if he didnt exist then there wouldnt be bigfoot hunters... satire or not please give me some info on how i can sell my soul.....proven and documented........

wow.
 
Well, you go to a cemetery or a crossroad at midnight or the witching hour and wait for a little old man to come along and tune your guitar.
 
i just want this proven and documented method on selling my soul. i want money and i want it now.
 
