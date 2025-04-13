Earlier today we reported how Fedor Emelianenko’s coach Vladimir Voronov had made some curious comments to a Russian news site regarding Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva’s win over his fighter at the weekend.



Voronov made reference to ‘psychics’ in the audience using ‘secret technologies’ to steal energy from Fedor and pass it to Silva. The comments made jaws drop around the world - but now Bigfoot’s coach has held his hands up.



“Jeez, I got caught! I will have to come out with the truth now! I hired a ‘Macumbeiro’ [Brazilian witch doctor] and we killed a black chicken on the cross roads,” he said today after the initial story broke.



“After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure… Very potent stuff, really messed Fedor’s brain waves up!**



“We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but its expensive technology and we were broke. The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend, did it for a few beers and an autograph.”



Silva fought Fedor at the IZOD Center in New Jersey on Saturday night. A source at the IZOD Center told Fighters Only that there are procedures in place to search for weapons, potentially dangerous and prohibited items.



The source was unable to say if there were procedures in place for preventing the admission of persons with psychic abilities.