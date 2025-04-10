Jean Silva predicts in detail what his victory will be like

"The fight is going to start, for 2 minutes I won't even touch him, I'm going to move, move...
Guys I'm only going to retreat if he succumbs and falls before then it's not my fault, right?
But I see this, I'm going to touch, I'm going to walk, move, he's going to miss, he's going try a takedown, he's going to despair,
he's going to take two steps, three steps back waiting for me to attack him so he can try another takedown, I'm going to feint,
he's going to throw himself and when he runs to the fence he's going to take a left cross to the head, he's going to fall limp trying to stick to my leg,
I'm going to tell him to get up, when he gets up I'm going to knock him out with a flying knee".



He said this to the YouTube channel Ag. Fight and even invited Bryce to hear what his end will be like.



Jean must to go to the weigh-ins dressed as a devil tomorrow. <lmao>
 
Mannn, that dude sounds like a super psychic...

wish he'd give us the winning lot-tree numbers.
 
I have a coaching license, Bryce… keep your composure and don’t go in make him come to you… he told the world he wants to bait you… just don’t when he comes in out of frustration take him down.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
"The fight is going to start, for 2 minutes I won't even touch him, I'm going to move, move...
Guys I'm only going to retreat if he succumbs and falls before then it's not my fault, right?
But I see this, I'm going to touch, I'm going to walk, move, he's going to miss, he's going try a takedown, he's going to despair,
he's going to take two steps, three steps back waiting for me to attack him so he can try another takedown, I'm going to feint,
he's going to throw himself and when he runs to the fence he's going to take a left cross to the head, he's going to fall limp trying to stick to my leg,
I'm going to tell him to get up, when he gets up I'm going to knock him out with a flying knee".



He said this to the YouTube channel Ag. Fight and even invited Bryce to hear what his end will be like.



Jean must to go to the weigh-ins dressed as a devil tomorrow. <lmao>
"Jean must to go to the weigh-ins dressed as a devil tomorrow"

That would be the greatest trolling in UFC history. Can't think of anything that's topped that.
 
jko1355 said:
I have a coaching license, Bryce… keep your composure and don’t go in make him come to you… he told the world he wants to bait you… just don’t when he comes in out of frustration take him down.
Coaching license?
AMAZINGUFC said:
"The fight is going to start, for 2 minutes I won't even touch him, I'm going to move, move...
Guys I'm only going to retreat if he succumbs and falls before then it's not my fault, right?
But I see this, I'm going to touch, I'm going to walk, move, he's going to miss, he's going try a takedown, he's going to despair,
he's going to take two steps, three steps back waiting for me to attack him so he can try another takedown, I'm going to feint,
he's going to throw himself and when he runs to the fence he's going to take a left cross to the head, he's going to fall limp trying to stick to my leg,
I'm going to tell him to get up, when he gets up I'm going to knock him out with a flying knee".



He said this to the YouTube channel Ag. Fight and even invited Bryce to hear what his end will be like.



Jean must to go to the weigh-ins dressed as a devil tomorrow. <lmao>
So sayeth the LORD!
 
