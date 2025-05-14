Kowboy On Sherdog
After Dana White confirmed that Islam Makhachev will go up to welterweight to fight against Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight belt and former featherweight king Ilia Topuria will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight belt, “Do Bronx” received an unexpected offer from The Fighting Nerds representative.
“I believe that if Charles fights like in his last fight, he will pass over Topuria,” Silva told AgFight. “Anyway, I'm available to help him with his sparring. I know exactly how to imitate Topuria, even his facial expressions.”
The statement was a surprise for Brazilian MMA community after Fighting Nerds leader Pablo Sucupira compared their rivalry with Chute Boxe to the Brazilian Top Team-Chute Boxe battles of the Pride Fighting Championships era following Ian Garry’s recent victory over Carlos Prates.
UFC 317 takes place on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In addition to the Topuria vs. Oliveira headliner, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France in the evening’s co-main event.
READ HERE
Jean Silva Offers Help to Charles Oliveira: 'I Know Exactly How to Imitate Topuria'
Jean Silva is willing to lend a helping hand to Charles Oliveira in his latest bid for lightweight gold.
www.sherdog.com
