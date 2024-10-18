Silva has really shown an incredible level of athleticism and violence, but no one has ever been able to bang out Ige, all losses by decision.But I've gotta give a big edge to Silva though, he's got the confidence/momentum/youth/aggression edges and seems to be more diverse with his striking technique, as well as being incredibly durable.As awesome as Ige is for fighting on 1 days notice and fighting some very high-level competition dude is 4-6 in his last 10, 3-3 in his has 6, 2-2 in his last 4 - he's basically the definition of a gatekeeper at this point and has probably peaked in his evolution as a fighter, after 7 years and 17 fights in the UFC we've seen everything he has to offer and it isn't good enough to beat the most elite athletes or technical fighters. I think his best performance in all of this was in the loss to Emmett that could've been a win (was razor close), and that was 3 years ago.So I've gotta think it's competitive early but Silva will build pressure/volume and put a real beating on Ige, maybe be able to stop him on cuts/damage like he did Dober or possibly put him out since Ige has accrued so much damage like Vera/Holloway, there might just be a point where his chin cracks.And I say all this as someone that absolutely hates the "Fight Nerds" gimmick lol, it literally drives me crazy that these swole, tatted knuckleheads put on Clark Kent glasses and pretend to be "Nerds" because one of them (Caio) used to tutor high school math students, when they all literally look like they would kick sand in your face at the beach and try to steal your girl.