Rumored Jean Silva might be fighting Dan Ige on short notice at UFC 308

Koala

Koala

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
1,842
Reaction score
3,730


giphy.webp
 
Last edited:
Ige is currently gatekeeping the elite of the elite of his division. He's a good test for both Silva/Murphy who are trying to break into that.
 
Lerone Murphy's progress has been SLOOOOOOOOOOW, man, and the guy is already 33.

I know that's not old-old, but for the lighter weight classes... this dude is gonna time out before we find his natural ceiling at this rate.
 
Silva has really shown an incredible level of athleticism and violence, but no one has ever been able to bang out Ige, all losses by decision.

But I've gotta give a big edge to Silva though, he's got the confidence/momentum/youth/aggression edges and seems to be more diverse with his striking technique, as well as being incredibly durable.

As awesome as Ige is for fighting on 1 days notice and fighting some very high-level competition dude is 4-6 in his last 10, 3-3 in his has 6, 2-2 in his last 4 - he's basically the definition of a gatekeeper at this point and has probably peaked in his evolution as a fighter, after 7 years and 17 fights in the UFC we've seen everything he has to offer and it isn't good enough to beat the most elite athletes or technical fighters. I think his best performance in all of this was in the loss to Emmett that could've been a win (was razor close), and that was 3 years ago.

So I've gotta think it's competitive early but Silva will build pressure/volume and put a real beating on Ige, maybe be able to stop him on cuts/damage like he did Dober or possibly put him out since Ige has accrued so much damage like Vera/Holloway, there might just be a point where his chin cracks.

And I say all this as someone that absolutely hates the "Fight Nerds" gimmick lol, it literally drives me crazy that these swole, tatted knuckleheads put on Clark Kent glasses and pretend to be "Nerds" because one of them (Caio) used to tutor high school math students, when they all literally look like they would kick sand in your face at the beach and try to steal your girl.

<BC1>
 
usernamee said:
I feel like I've been waiting forever for that moment. Jesus fucking christ what is taking so long. Tiny step after tiny step. This guy will be 45 years old by the time he hits the top 5 dudes.
Click to expand...
Yeah I'd like to see him moved along maybe a fight like yusef siddique, or Bryce Mitchell SOMETHING
 
Jon! said:
Lerone Murphy's progress has been SLOOOOOOOOOOW, man, and the guy is already 33.

I know that's not old-old, but for the lighter weight classes... this dude is gonna time out before we find his natural ceiling at this rate.
Click to expand...

I really liked Lerone early in his career, dude always has had insane athleticism and a lot of potential.

I still think he could make a run but the clock is running out - like I just showed Ige has 17 fights in 7 years, I also discussed Song having 14 fights in 7 years (with a long injury layoff), in this case Murphy has 7 fights in 5 years.

That's just not enough regularity to be getting regularly tested and building confidence against elite opposition. Putting a savage beating on a semi-washed Edson is his best win by far at this point, he really needs to fight someone top 10 that is a real test like Ortega/Allen/Emmett at this point....maybe give him Allen in a UFC Fight Night Main Event in the UK since they are both coming off of wins? Though perhaps Allen deserves a bigger name like Yair, that would be an awesome fight as well.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Silva has really shown an incredible level of athleticism and violence, but no one has ever been able to bang out Ige, all losses by decision.

But I've gotta give a big edge to Silva though, he's got the confidence/momentum/youth/aggression edges and seems to be more diverse with his striking technique, as well as being incredibly durable.

As awesome as Ige is for fighting on 1 days notice and fighting some very high-level competition dude is 4-6 in his last 10, 3-3 in his has 6, 2-2 in his last 4 - he's basically the definition of a gatekeeper at this point and has probably peaked in his evolution as a fighter, after 7 years and 17 fights in the UFC we've seen everything he has to offer and it isn't good enough to beat the most elite athletes or technical fighters. I think his best performance in all of this was in the loss to Emmett that could've been a win (was razor close), and that was 3 years ago.

So I've gotta think it's competitive early but Silva will build pressure/volume and put a real beating on Ige, maybe be able to stop him on cuts/damage like he did Dober or possibly put him out since Ige has accrued so much damage like Vera/Holloway, there might just be a point where his chin cracks.

And I say all this as someone that absolutely hates the "Fight Nerds" gimmick lol, it literally drives me crazy that these swole, tatted knuckleheads put on Clark Kent glasses and pretend to be "Nerds" because one of them (Caio) used to tutor high school math students, when they all literally look like they would kick sand in your face at the beach and try to steal your girl.

<BC1>
Click to expand...
Very nice breakdown. I agree with everything except for that I love the nerd gimmick lmao
 
Silva is going to be a great watch.. but I hope he gets the wanting to hug and high-five after every good exchange thing out of the way.
 
I guess Silva is going to be added to the list of men that have beaten Ige via decision
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Very nice breakdown. I agree with everything except for that I love the nerd gimmick lmao
Click to expand...

I appreciate that they at least have a gimmick where most fighters are so generic with their look and "I'll fight whomever they want" post-fight speeches. The glasses in the post-fight at least give them a unique look so they can stand out and better market themselves.

But what is it about the gimmick you love?

To me it just seems so forced and inauthentic - like I would get it if you are Ryan Hall or Jordan Levitt, some unathletic looking dudes that are very smart and can actually twist you in pretzels, but just look at these guys:

Prates.jpg
caio.jpg
jean.JPGruffy.JPGfelipe.jpg

Because most of the "Nerds" I've met throughout life are jacked MMA fighters with chest pieces and/or neck tats that say "Lord" or "Free Spirit" and have fight nicknames like "Lord Assassin" or "The Nightmare"....

<LikeReally5>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koala
  • Poll
News Joanderson Brito vs Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20
Replies
15
Views
922
vinnie245
vinnie245

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,918
Messages
56,356,589
Members
175,181
Latest member
Goddess Lakshmi

Share this page

Back
Top