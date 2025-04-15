Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 106,867
- Reaction score
- 190,743
Jean Silva said he can KO Volkanovski in 2 rounds:
"I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the 1st or 2nd round."
@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/nCNw9IHKO9
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 14, 2025
Rising Brazilian standout Jean Silva is the latest to join the list of aspiring title contenders at featherweight.
While Silva isn’t among the most highly-ranked featherweights just yet, “Lord” is aiming for the stars by calling for a title shot next. The Brazilian now wants to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, whom he admittedly likes a lot.
“I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight,” he told Ariel Helwani. "I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the first or second round.”
Silva submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round of their UFC 314 bout last weekend, which was the Brazilian’s biggest win so far. One of the most entertaining fighters on the entire UFC roster, Silva has now finished all five of his opponents in brutal fashion.
Meanwhile, Volkanovski won the vacant title with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes in the main event at UFC 314. “The Great” expects to defend his title against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev next but acknowledged that Yair Rodriguez is also waiting in the wings with his win over Patricio Freire at UFC 314.
Read Here
Jean Silva Confident He Can Knock Out UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski
Rising Brazilian standout Jean Silva is the latest to join the list of aspiring title contenders at featherweight.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh