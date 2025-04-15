Media Jean Silva Confident He Can Knock Out UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
106,867
Reaction score
190,743
3996f9cadb3f1241b4c69caa082add4a

😳Jean Silva said he can KO Volkanovski in 2 rounds:

"I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the 1st or 2nd round."



🎥 @arielhelwani ▫️ pic.twitter.com/nCNw9IHKO9


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 14, 2025
Click to expand...


Rising Brazilian standout Jean Silva is the latest to join the list of aspiring title contenders at featherweight.

While Silva isn’t among the most highly-ranked featherweights just yet, “Lord” is aiming for the stars by calling for a title shot next. The Brazilian now wants to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, whom he admittedly likes a lot.

“I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight,” he told Ariel Helwani. "I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the first or second round.”

Silva submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round of their UFC 314 bout last weekend, which was the Brazilian’s biggest win so far. One of the most entertaining fighters on the entire UFC roster, Silva has now finished all five of his opponents in brutal fashion.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski won the vacant title with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes in the main event at UFC 314. “The Great” expects to defend his title against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev next but acknowledged that Yair Rodriguez is also waiting in the wings with his win over Patricio Freire at UFC 314.

Read Here
www.sherdog.com

Jean Silva Confident He Can Knock Out UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski

Rising Brazilian standout Jean Silva is the latest to join the list of aspiring title contenders at featherweight.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I know he can I don't know if I'd pick him. Little Adolf isn't that great of a fighter to make me want to pick him over Volk Hogan.
 
Yes..

Exactly like Hardy, Condit, Alvez, etc.

“I have 25 minutes to land one shot. I will beat GSP”.

I’ve never heard that before.
 
Volk will point fight and dance away from him and likely give us a stinker. I don't think Jean Silva has the footwork or experience to get this done right now.

Topuria made it look easy because he's got outstanding technique to go along with his athleticism and power. Silva is still improving but he's not on that level, at least not yet.
 
If he connects, he definitely can.

I don't think Volks chin will ever be the same after Islam and Topuria. I think they cracked it.

But - Volk can definitely fight smart and utilize a much broader skill set to defeat Silva, much like he did Lopes.

He just can't get sloppy at all with Jean, and get pulled into a firefight.

He will have to stay disciplined the entire fight.
 
I like you Jean. But you gotta get a win better than Bryce Mitchell
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yes..

Exactly like Hardy, Condit, Alvez, etc.

“I have 25 minutes to land one shot. I will beat GSP”.

I’ve never heard that before.
Click to expand...

Comparing a prime GSP to Volk in his current form? Look, Volk is a great fighter but even on his best day he was no GSP.
 
Rather see him then emolov or whatever his name is. That's going to be boring
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BroRogan
Media UFC 314 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
16
Views
501
BroRogan
BroRogan
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 4/12 at 6pm ET
130 131 132
Replies
3K
Views
21K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,602
Messages
57,173,674
Members
175,564
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top