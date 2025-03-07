  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Jean Silva brings a globe of the Earth to press conference to mock Bryce Mitchell

This fight should not be happening at all but worse than that UFC probably actualy likes the controversy.

If a dude goes in there and says Hamas should have killed more colonisers we all know he will not fight in the UFC again but praising hitler is fine. Joke of a company.
 
Someone should inform that fucking retard Bryce that his beloved jesus was a jew.

Shame on the UFC putting a mic in front of a literal nazi.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
bryce's eyes and mouth are weirdly close together
Click to expand...

aafb11bf7df9c44cfac8367dc1cda41785a650fc-2048x1536.jpg
 
Pechan said:
Someone should inform that fucking retard Bryce that his beloved jesus was a jew.

Shame on the UFC putting a mic in front of a literal nazi.
Click to expand...
Dude they love this shit. We are in the all press is good press. There are some people in charge of some shit now that just want there name out there. Couldn't care less of its good are bad they just get hard knowing they are being talked about.
 
So glad this fight's happening.

UFC pulling the trigger on a good fight with an intriguing storyline and a total clash of styles is hella fun.

YES PLEASE!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
Media Bryce mitchell, please avenge my guy Charles Jourdain.
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
2K
Versez
Versez
Koala
News Jean Silva is back against Melsik Baghdasaryan the 22nd of February at UFC FN Seattle
2
Replies
22
Views
868
Fact Checker
Fact Checker
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jean Silva Explains Post-Fight Callout of Bryce Mitchell
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Siver!
It's Jean Silva Fight Week
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
wrb
W
Versez
Is Jean Silva the new Khamzat chimaev ?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
999
Streeter
Streeter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,812
Messages
56,989,632
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top