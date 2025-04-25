Media Jean Silva and Caio Borrahlo still trash talking Bryce, too far or justified?

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
1,888
Reaction score
6,212
r/ufc - Jean Silva and Caio Borralho kicking a man while he’s down
 
They should have done the Brazilian we should tren together thing. Fighting nerds can use a wrestler to practice with.
 
NoSmilez said:
They should have done the Brazilian we should tren together thing. Fighting nerds can use a wrestler to practice with.
Click to expand...
Jean shut Bryce's wrestling down without even breaking a sweat, there's legitimately nothing Mitchell could offer them except retardation through osmosis.
 
Tame "trash talk", but they probably know they could absolutely break a fragile cup cake like Bryce.

Dude had nightmares about fighting Jean Silva.

I'd honestly not bother if I were the Nerds, it's not a good look to lambast such an easy target.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Jean shut Bryce's wrestling down without even breaking a sweat, there's legitimately nothing Mitchell could offer them except retardation through osmosis.
Click to expand...
Yeah his circle down there in Arkansas is too small. And the local talent is not good enough. It’s possible Bryce could have become an elite fighter had he done things differently and made smarter decisions earlier on. But 1) he’s pretty dead set on staying with those small town coaches and 2) he’s been knocked out too many times at this point. You’re not supposed to get done like that in your prime.
 
Superzorro said:
Yeah his circle down there in Arkansas is too small. And the local talent is not good enough. It’s possible Bryce could have become an elite fighter had he done things differently and made smarter decisions earlier on. But 1) he’s pretty dead set on staying with those small town coaches and 2) he’s been knocked out too many times at this point. You’re not supposed to get done like that in your prime.
Click to expand...
He's been knocked out once, it was a really fucking bad one but it's only been once.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

oski
News Jean Silva opens as big betting favorite over Bryce Mitchell
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
oski
oski
AMAZINGUFC
News Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
4K
Ares Black
Ares Black
MisfitsBR
Media Michal Oleksiejczuk did the camp with The Fighting Nerds
2
Replies
21
Views
714
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura
HoiceNJuicy
Bryce Mitchell jokes about switching nickname from Thug Nasty to White Power
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
Ghostoftheville
Ghostoftheville
F
Media Jean silva pointed at Ruffy just before landing a spinning head kick on Mitchell
2
Replies
35
Views
936
Skarsgard
Skarsgard

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,230
Messages
57,214,054
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top