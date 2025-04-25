Sean Chowdhury
They should have done the Brazilian we should tren together thing. Fighting nerds can use a wrestler to practice with.
Jean shut Bryce's wrestling down without even breaking a sweat, there's legitimately nothing Mitchell could offer them except retardation through osmosis.They should have done the Brazilian we should tren together thing. Fighting nerds can use a wrestler to practice with.
Yeah his circle down there in Arkansas is too small. And the local talent is not good enough. It’s possible Bryce could have become an elite fighter had he done things differently and made smarter decisions earlier on. But 1) he’s pretty dead set on staying with those small town coaches and 2) he’s been knocked out too many times at this point. You’re not supposed to get done like that in your prime.Jean shut Bryce's wrestling down without even breaking a sweat, there's legitimately nothing Mitchell could offer them except retardation through osmosis.
Then why would they get a mediocre wrestler like Mitchell?They should have done the Brazilian we should tren together thing. Fighting nerds can use a wrestler to practice with.
He's been knocked out once, it was a really fucking bad one but it's only been once.Yeah his circle down there in Arkansas is too small. And the local talent is not good enough. It’s possible Bryce could have become an elite fighter had he done things differently and made smarter decisions earlier on. But 1) he’s pretty dead set on staying with those small town coaches and 2) he’s been knocked out too many times at this point. You’re not supposed to get done like that in your prime.