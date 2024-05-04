JDS -- Jones Derangement Syndrome

Rationality
Jones Derangement Syndrome. I see otherwise solid MMA fans talking about how Jones is ducking an apparent all-time great (who knew?) In TOM ASPINALL.
Aspinall is an exciting fighter but he's a nobody. Let's be honest. That's not his fault. But fans who talk about him are exhibiting Jones Derangement Syndrome, plain and simple. There are almost no threads about Aspinall on this forum. He gets no coverage in the media. He's just your latest hope, for some reason, to beat Jon Jones. Many of you come across as nuts in these discussions!
Have a nice day.
