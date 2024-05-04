JDS -- Jones Derangement Syndrome

Jones Derangement Syndrome. I see otherwise solid MMA fans talking about how Jones is ducking an apparent all-time great (who knew?) In TOM ASPINALL.
Aspinall is an exciting fighter but he's a nobody. Let's be honest. That's not his fault. But fans who talk about him are exhibiting Jones Derangement Syndrome, plain and simple. There are almost no threads about Aspinall on this forum. He gets no coverage in the media. He's just your latest hope, for some reason, to beat Jon Jones. Many of you come across as nuts in these discussions!
Have a nice day.
 
No, actually Tom Aspinall is easily the greatest fighter in UFC history lol.
 
I am one of the biggest Jon fan but he keeps disappointing me with his problem outside the cage and blatant Aspinall ducking. Come on Aspinall won the interim give him his shot.

Alex is also my current fave but lets be real, he almost stand no chance against Jon unless he land leg breaking kick on jones tiny calves.

 
There's only one JDS


Junior_dos_Santos.jpg
 
TS projecting his own issues.

Imagine still making excuses for Picto boy. Guy is determined to fight the rigor mortising corpse of grandpa Miocic, over the top contenders.
 
i guess UFC is dying when fans think the HW champion of their sport is a nobody
 
it just makes sense to fight the interim champ. i get that the Stipe fight was cancelled by Jones' injury and its not like Jones intended to hurt himself. its just a really unfortunate delay.
but Tom has proven himself to be worthy of challenging for the undisputed. he beat some pretty good opposition on his way up. UFC obviously wants him to defend right now while Jones is out, so if Tom wins his interim defense then i say make the fight with Jones. hopefully the Stipe fight happens sooner rather than later - still no guarantee Jones wins that even though he's got a good chance.
 
