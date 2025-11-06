  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hey guys.

So its no secret that i prefere to watch mma fighters with entertaining high level striking.

I dont follow ufc as much as back in the days. There are so many events, and so little time. So its kinda hard to pick up the next "who to watch", that suits my preferanse.

JDM was a name that was used in many threads where we talking about the best boxer in mma today.

So i have to admit.. I was disappointed when i finaly got around to watch a fight with him.

That was his latest fight where he took the title..

I see that he got very good timing and distanse control. But i with like a Diaz under water. Super slow and no explosive pop in his shots.

I know this make sound like a smug idiot talkin down on the champ. Sorry about that.

But what fight showcase his striking best?

I wanna see it.

Often you see fights that dont bring out the best in the fighter. Even if he win.

Imagine if khamzat last fight, was the first fight you saw with him.

So what is THE fight to watch with JDM?
 
Check his fights against Aldin Bates and Luke Howard out
 
JDM vs BeLOL is the best anti wrestler strategy i ever seen
 
Luthien said:
belal-canelo-muhammad-you-are-not-ready-for-my-goat-v0-oxzhl6k9amoe1.jpeg

<Dany07>
Click to expand...
Except he shot and failed many takedowns. And the ones he did get in rounds 4 and 5 Jack got up from pretty shortly.
 
Luthien said:
belal-canelo-muhammad-you-are-not-ready-for-my-goat-v0-oxzhl6k9amoe1.jpeg

<Dany07>
Click to expand...
🚨🚨🚨*siren sounds*🚨🚨🚨
⚠️BUMLAL THREAD ALERT⚠️
REPEAT, BUMLAL THREAD ALEART. THIS IS NOT A TESTING. ALL PERSONELL HEAD TO THE MAIN SECTION OF THE FORUM.
STAY CALM AND MOVE TO THE SERVICE EXIT IMMEDIATELY. THIS THREAD WITH BUMLAL IS BEING QUARANTINED
⚠️BUMLAL THREAD ALERT⚠️
bumlal.gif
bumlal.gif

🚨🚨
 
Last edited:
bng said:
*siren sounds*🚨🚨🚨
⚠️BUMLAL THREAD ALERT⚠️
REPEAT, BUMLAL THREAD ALEART. THIS IS NOT A TESTING. ALL PERSONELL HEAD TO THE MAIN SECTION OF THE FORUM.
STAY CALM AND MOVE TO THE SERVICE EXIT IMMEDIATELY. THIS THREAD WITH BUMLAL IS BEING QUARANTINED
⚠️BUMLAL THREAD ALERT⚠️
bumlal.gif
bumlal.gif
Click to expand...
That's fucking awesome!

Also on topic. I always find it amusing talking about the best boxers in mma.

To me it's always like saying the best Tennis players in Badminton or Tabletennis. Striking is so different in mma. But he has great timing and nice distance control finishing people, good jab etc.
 
Well it still works he still wins all these fights. Ring generalship, timing, tactics, managing his energy, satying safe and in control. He isn't flashy and explosive but he does win.
 
Frode Falch said:
Hey guys.

So its no secret that i prefere to watch mma fighters with entertaining high level striking.

I dont follow ufc as much as back in the days. There are so many events, and so little time. So its kinda hard to pick up the next "who to watch", that suits my preferanse.

JDM was a name that was used in many threads where we talking about the best boxer in mma today.

So i have to admit.. I was disappointed when i finaly got around to watch a fight with him.

That was his latest fight where he took the title..

I see that he got very good timing and distanse control. But i with like a Diaz under water. Super slow and no explosive pop in his shots.

I know this make sound like a smug idiot talkin down on the champ. Sorry about that.

But what fight showcase his striking best?

I wanna see it.

Often you see fights that dont bring out the best in the fighter. Even if he win.

Imagine if khamzat last fight, was the first fight you saw with him.

So what is THE fight to watch with JDM?
Click to expand...

Best lead body hook in MMA imo

 
