Hey guys.



So its no secret that i prefere to watch mma fighters with entertaining high level striking.



I dont follow ufc as much as back in the days. There are so many events, and so little time. So its kinda hard to pick up the next "who to watch", that suits my preferanse.



JDM was a name that was used in many threads where we talking about the best boxer in mma today.



So i have to admit.. I was disappointed when i finaly got around to watch a fight with him.



That was his latest fight where he took the title..



I see that he got very good timing and distanse control. But i with like a Diaz under water. Super slow and no explosive pop in his shots.



I know this make sound like a smug idiot talkin down on the champ. Sorry about that.



But what fight showcase his striking best?



I wanna see it.



Often you see fights that dont bring out the best in the fighter. Even if he win.



Imagine if khamzat last fight, was the first fight you saw with him.



So what is THE fight to watch with JDM?