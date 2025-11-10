JDM will get outclassed. Im saying it first

People are downplaying Volk. Thats the reason this match up seems competitive.

"Islam gonna have a hard time with JDM. Just look at his fights with Volk."

JDM is not Volkanovski!
And he will never be as explosive as that legendary dwarf.

Makachev gonna embarass JDM on the ground. Its not gonna be close.
Hes only a welterweight Dan Hooker
 
I think Islam's fight with Poirier is more concerning than his first fight with Volk. Both fights give me trepidation for Islam. The Burns fight could be said of the same for JDM, but he did fight the last 12 minutes of the fight with a broken arm, which is kind of a miracle he was able to get back up vs Burns let alone finish him.

I can't wait for this fight. I think it will a tense be back-n-forth battle for at least 2 or 3 rounds.
 
two problems here:

-no one bar Islam's camp, if that, know how he will be at a weight not natural for his frame

-no one knows how good JDM actually is.

every single time he steps into the Octagon he looks better, and by leaps and bounds.

a lot is stacked against Islam.
 
Karate Kid said:
two problems here:

-no one bar Islam's camp, if that, know how he will be at a weight not natural for his frame

-no one knows how good JDM actually is.

every single time he steps into the Octagon he looks better, and by leaps and bounds.

a lot is stacked against Islam.
thats more than 2 problems
 
Man, that has not been my experience with watching JDM. Every time I'm a little more and more surprised with how he keeps winning. I appreciate that he's gritty and pulls wins out when he's going to lose a decision, but that's not a sustainable approach to gameplanning.
 
it is actually very realistic you have a deeper insight of JDM than I do.

brings me to the question, what do you predict on saturday?
 
Mano a mano -- who shows up and imposes their will on Champ Night.

Both sides should have enough fight data on the other -- so their Camps should be farily complete.

Still, Chub Islam remains the big mystery -- WW power, cardio, strength, durability?...
 
I don't see that at all. JDM actually has TDD and I think JDM's boxing is actually underrated. The way he uses his boxing is to not knock you out but more of death by a thousand cuts. He rips to the head and to the body and utilizes his jab more. I don't know who wins but I want to lean JDM right now. JDM has more precise boxing than most MMA fighters and I wonder about Islam's gas tank moving up and carrying that extra weight.
 
The oddsmakers were way ahead of you FYI, so you didn't say it first.
 
The problem with the "JDM is a mystery" idea is that Bellal vs JDM was actually really close and Islam rolls with Bellal all the time. Also there is no size difference, its a non issue and I hope that is not what JDM is counting on for the "advantage". That being said, JDM is really good and this might be awesome just like the Bellal fight but I wish JDM could of defended against an easier opponent for his first title defense.
 
Welterweight is a lot more natural weight class for Islam than LW. He’s 155 pounds for, what, half an hour during weigh ins? Then he starts hydrating, eating and recovering.

At WW he’ll be able to eat to keep his energy up and his recovery should be better. He’ll probably sleep easier when it’s not all dieting and cutting before the fight. Islam will cut some weight, but it will be child’s play compared to his LW cut.

I see a lot of upside for Islam here.
 
I think skill and style wise, Islam has this in the bag BUT if JDM can make it half ass competitive, I’m VERY interested to see how Islam’s gas tank holds up after going up a weight class.

Cliffs - Islam, aslong as he doesn’t gas out.
 
Listen, JDM vs Burns doesn't count, but all of Islam's worst fights do. Therefore Islam is screwed!

If you compare the fights Islam did the worst to where JDM did best, it's no contest. No way could JDM lose! He's so large compared to Islam even without a wrestling background, will cause problems like DDP did against Khamzat. Don't forget he got a 48-47 against the WW goat 36 year old Belal!
 
Regardless of Islam's actual size, the size of WW fighters is something he has not had to contend with, so we don't know how he will do; we've seen him against a mix of FWs and LWs, in a division not nearly as stacked as current WW. It's highly likely he will not maintain at the level he had at LW. .

Islam struggled with Volk who is two weight classes smaller than JDM
 
I just don't see JDM struggling against Volk. Different frame, too much for little Volk.

But MMA math is a myth
 
