JDM will get outclassed. Im saying it first

People are downplaying Volk. Thats the reason this match up seems competitive.
"Islam gonna have a hard time with JDM. Just look at his fights with Volk."
JDM is not Volkanovski!
And he will never be as explosive as that legendary dwarf.
Makachev gonna embarass JDM on the ground. Its not gonna be close.
Hes only a welterweight Dan Hooker
