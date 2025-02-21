JDM will be Belal’s 3rd opponent in 4 fights that has a 10 plus winstreak

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,631
- Reaction score
- 49,746
When can we give this man his flowers?
Can’t really say his record was 9-5 as one of those losses was JDM himself.Seven of those fights took place in the UFC, just keeping it real here
One UFC win was against a dude with a 9 - 5 record also ;p ;p
Belal got funny looking eyes.
Also 2 of his last 3 were split decision wins, 2 in a row actually.Seven of those fights took place in the UFC, just keeping it real here
One UFC win was against a dude with a 9 - 5 record also ;p ;p
Belal is going to take a nap on this dude and win a zzz decision while @Dreyga_King of Sherbums has this lookAlso 2 of his last 3 were split decision wins, 2 in a row actually.