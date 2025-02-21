  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

JDM will be Belal’s 3rd opponent in 4 fights that has a 10 plus winstreak

cucks on here like merab even though he is just as boring and more annoying to listen to on the mic, I don't expect anything to change even after belal 50-45's jdm, people will still be salty
 
Pretty impressive... Champion , two top contenders. 3-4 more defenses and I'd put him at #3 , right behind Hughes.
 
Seven of those fights took place in the UFC, just keeping it real here 👀:rolleyes:

One UFC win was against a dude with a 9 - 5 record also <{1-9}> ;p ;p
 
Can’t really say his record was 9-5 as one of those losses was JDM himself.

He was 8-3 when he fought JDM. A slightly better looking record, but yeah I guess not much better ahah
 
It’s a great title defense, JDM has been working his ass off himself and any fan knows how talented he is. He finished Burns to earn the shot too so fuck it. Look forward to it I got big respect for both guys.
 
It feels like we don’t see this very often. Pure meritocracy I mean. Props to the best fighting the best.
 
Also 2 of his last 3 were split decision wins, 2 in a row actually.
 
Belal is going to take a nap on this dude and win a zzz decision while @Dreyga_King of Sherbums has this look <lol>
I’ll be interesting to see how long Belal can keep going at this stage of his career. He’s already defied over 35 curse but history shows that can change fast. Just look at Woodley, he won two title fights past 35 before suddenly declining and dropping four in a row.

What makes Belal interesting is that he doesn’t rely on raw athleticism, which is often the first thing to fade with age. Instead, his game is built on relentless cardio, game planning, and grit. Traits that could help him stay competitive longer than most.
 
