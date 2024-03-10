JDM vs Machado: who wins?

JDM gets the better of him right now. You can see he keeps track of range so well, even when switching stance. Garry meanwhile has been hit hard in his fights and is bad at staying off the fence and resorts to that side-stepping that Rogan calls great footwork, but really isn't.

Would be interesting though. Someone needs to push Garry so that he can't coast and just play it safe. Same goes for Leon...which is why the Shavkat vs Leon would be so interesting, since you know he's going to put the pressure on and make Leon work, even in the striking. I suspect both guys have a lot more to show, but have to be forced to use it.
 
