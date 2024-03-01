News JDM purchases home in Perth before decisive win at UFC299

davidlemonparty

davidlemonparty

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jan 9, 2017
Messages
9,708
Reaction score
8,155

Likely a reflection of the boring nature of my home city, but this made the news here.​


https://thewest.com.au/news/wa/hous...-leeming-home-ahead-of-miami-fight-c-13776300 (paywalled)


What I will say is that JDM is an awesome fighter and is ready to break into title contention with a win over Giblert Burns in a few weeks @ 299. WAR JDM. I believe he can keep it standing, avoid the grapplefuck, and KO burns late in the 3rd. JDM is an awesome fighter and well deserves the respect he is getting.

Article:​


House That! Pro MMA fighter Jack Della Maddalena purchases Leeming home ahead of Miami fight​



Pro MMA fighter Jack Della Maddalena will front the biggest fight of his life in Miami in a few weeks’ time, but he has already had a major win on the home front.



Pro MMA fighter Jack Della Maddalena will front the biggest fight of his life in Miami in a few weeks’ time, but he has already had a major win on the home front.
The world No.11 in the UFC welterweight division has recently beat the rental trap and become a first-time homeowner with wife Michelle.
The pair purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Leeming for $560,000, after renting the property for some time.
It is hard to imagine Della Maddalena in the suburbs, given he is usually photographed inside the ring, often in glamourous places like Las Vegas and Miami.

But he occasionally shares a glimpse inside ‘Chez Della Maddalena’ with his 100,000 Instagram followers.
One image of him training next to his cream brick home and the garden’s tin fence, with a power line and gum tree in the background, prompted one fan to post: “Classic Perth lookin’ backyard.”
Della Maddalena has long been a south-of-the-river type, having previously attended nearby Aquinas College and trained at Willetton’s Scrappy MMA gym.

Jack and Michelle Della Maddalena.


Jack and Michelle Della Maddalena.


He has since risen to dizzying heights and is now regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the entire UFC.
The biggest fight of his life is coming up on March 10, against World No.4 and former title contender Gilbert Burns in Florida.
If he wins, it will put him in the frame to fight welterweight champion Leon Edwards.


The world No.11 in the UFC welterweight division has recently beat the rental trap and become a first-time homeowner with wife Michelle.


The world No.11 in the UFC welterweight division has recently beat the rental trap and become a first-time homeowner with wife Michelle. Credit: supplied

The pair purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Leeming for $560,000, after renting the property for some time.


The pair purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Leeming for $560,000, after renting the property for some time.
He and his wife, who bought at the end of last year, are among the falling number of first home buyers in WA as entry-level buyers struggle with high interest rates.


It is hard to imagine Della Maddalena in the suburbs, given he is usually photographed inside the ring, often in glamourous places like Las Vegas and Miami.


It is hard to imagine Della Maddalena in the suburbs, given he is usually photographed inside the ring, often in glamourous places like Las Vegas and Miami. Credit: supplied

He and his wife, who bought at the end of last year, are among the falling number of first home buyers in WA as entry-level buyers struggle with high interest rates.
 
xhaydenx said:
560k for that is cheap as fuck compared to my area in VIC.
Click to expand...
Leeming is a nice suburb as well. Its close to Fremantle Port, and has really good public schools.

he probably did some standover on the real estate agent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 227 - Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 PBP Discussion: Sat 9/16 at 7PM ET/4PM PT
264 265 266
Replies
5K
Views
101K
Better Every Day
Better Every Day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,777
Messages
55,166,523
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top