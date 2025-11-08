



"I definitely learned in there that I can stay in a tough fight, just keep pushing for 5 rounds. I had a good camp and felt that I would be able to, but I guess you don't know until you acually get there.

Obviously I could do it in training, but how are you going to go when the lights are on a big fight? But I got through, so I definitely learned that I can push the pace for 5 rounds, no problem."



"I feel like it was my type of fight, like I was the one dictating the pace. So I reckon I had another 5 rounds in me on that night."



"It didn't really surprise me that Belal wanted to stand. I felt like we had a good gameplan and different tricks to try and avoid, or at least make him second guess, the grappling. But he was

talking a lot about his Canelo hands, so I thought he was going to test the feet a bit. And he did, so props to him. But yeah, I showed him who the real boxing king of the WWs are."



"He definitely landed some good shots, but like, he was definitely not the hardest hitter I ever fought. But he has a tough style to face, very awkward. Hard to get a guage on him, but he didn't

hit me very hard to be honest. It's just that he got through a few times to hit me, but yeah, I've been in there with more powerful punches."



"I feel like we have another good gameplan now, I've got some good tricks. Obviously, Islam is very good on the floor. A good finisher, probably better at finding a finish then Belal. No doubt.

But I feel like I can, again, shock the world in the grappling department. Keep it on the feet and get the win."



"If Islam can get on top of you, and you give him time to sort of get to better positions, then I think he'll just keep get into those better positions until he can get the finish. So keeping moving,

never letting a first position to really settle is going to be my key to the victory."