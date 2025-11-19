JDM messed up picking Craig Jones. All he needs is a top wrestling coach

Rdude92
We all saw how the fight went down.
Islam took him down EASY. There was no chain wrestling utilized by him.
It just goes to show: that JDM was totally off with his fight preparation. Instead of focusing on stopping the wrestling, instead hired a submission expert in Craig Jones to help him not get subbed the fight.
Bravo. He didnt get subbed but that doesnt win him the fight.
JDM over prepared in submission defence instead of wrestling defence.
He could have forced a see-saw battle against Islam with a strong sprawl in his arsenal and keeping the fight on the feet..but Naww took his time to learn fking Craig Jones weird submissions instead.
