JDM messed up picking Craig Jones. All he needs is a top wrestling coach

Rdude92 said: We all saw how the fight went down.



Islam took him down EASY. There was no chain wrestling utilized by him.



It just goes to show: that JDM was totally off with his fight preparation. Instead of focusing on stopping the wrestling, instead hired a submission expert in Craig Jones to help him not get subbed the fight.

Bravo. He didnt get subbed but that doesnt win him the fight.



JDM over prepared in submission defence instead of wrestling defence.



He could have forced a see-saw battle against Islam with a strong sprawl in his arsenal and keeping the fight on the feet..but Naww took his time to learn fking Craig Jones weird submissions instead. Click to expand...

One doesnt just simply stop dagistanni wrestling lol...Your writing as either someone whos never actually trained or competed ..OrSomeone who really doesnt understand what they're watching...JDM did alright , all things considered...took almost no damage, was never close to being subbed and the worst thing that happened to him was his calf got swollen...Thats pretty good if you consider what has happened to Islam's other opponents...His only mistakes were not being busy enough on the feet and a lack of overall movement/footwork...he was too still, should of been moving alot more ... So islam couldn't time the double ...Sprawl and brawl is what the dagistannis want you to do ..so they can exhaust you with Chain wrestling and Ground and pound while you try and break free and get back up ...Khabib use to let guys try and get back up just so he could smoother them again and smesh as they tried to wall walk..Honestly with a few adjustments Jack might actually be able to beat Islam...but stoping the wrestling isnt an intelligent ask...if your not already a really good wrestler or grappler