JDM messed up picking Craig Jones. All he needs is a top wrestling coach

We all saw how the fight went down.

Islam took him down EASY. There was no chain wrestling utilized by him.

It just goes to show: that JDM was totally off with his fight preparation. Instead of focusing on stopping the wrestling, instead hired a submission expert in Craig Jones to help him not get subbed the fight.
Bravo. He didnt get subbed but that doesnt win him the fight.

JDM over prepared in submission defence instead of wrestling defence.

He could have forced a see-saw battle against Islam with a strong sprawl in his arsenal and keeping the fight on the feet..but Naww took his time to learn fking Craig Jones weird submissions instead.
 
We all saw how the fight went down.

Islam took him down EASY. There was no chain wrestling utilized by him.

It just goes to show: that JDM was totally off with his fight preparation. Instead of focusing on stopping the wrestling, instead hired a submission expert in Craig Jones to help him not get subbed the fight.
Bravo. He didnt get subbed but that doesnt win him the fight.

JDM over prepared in submission defence instead of wrestling defence.

He could have forced a see-saw battle against Islam with a strong sprawl in his arsenal and keeping the fight on the feet..but Naww took his time to learn fking Craig Jones weird submissions instead.
I feel like we’ve seen this movie before with past prime BJJ guys trying to transition to mma and it usually doesn’t go great

Not sure why he’d rely on him for coaching
 
I feel like we've seen this movie before with past prime BJJ guys trying to transition to mma and it usually doesn't go great

Not sure why he'd rely on him for coaching

Not sure why he’d rely on him for coaching
Haha youve reminded me of Tony Ferguson under the tutelage of Eddie Bravo with his 9 planet jiu jistu against Khabib . Wish that fight went live
 
Kinda weird how JDM basically had zero takedown defense in that fight. If you ever watch Islam takedown fighters, he usually prefers to clinch up in order to take them down. Was kinda expecting JDM to put up some sort of a resistance against takedowns while being very mobile with his offense.

Probably thought they could train JDM to get up off the ground like Volk was doing
 
Kinda weird how JDM basically had zero takedown defense in that fight. If you ever watch Islam takedown fighters, he usually prefers to clinch up in order to take them down. Was kinda expecting JDM to put up some sort of a resistance against takedowns while being very mobile with his offense.
It shows how Islam is levels ahead of Belal in take downs to me.
 
Maybe he just made a concession and accepted that Islam will for sure get him down.

Maybe he actually did train TDD and it just didn’t matter.

Perhaps Jack thought he’d be able to get up and force some scrambles. It’s not unreasonable to think that he have some confidence after thwarting Belal.

Maybe Islam is just that fucking good and nothing Jack did would have changed the outcome.

Islam’s Gn’p ain’t really a problem, but his chokes are god tier. Seems like a sound investment imo. You guys just love to shit on BJJ.
 
Huge part of beLOL takedown game is based off canelo hands. Might have worked against Leon edwards but not JDM who also has canelo hands
 
That’s been proven false. He shot the same number of takedowns against JDM as his average in previous fights. He probably didn’t shoot more because he just wasn’t that successful against him, not because he wanted to prove he’s Canelo lol
 
That's been proven false. He shot the same number of takedowns against JDM as his average in previous fights. He probably didn't shoot more because he just wasn't that successful against him, not because he wanted to prove he's Canelo lol
If I recall correctly in the first round he attempted one half ass takedown at the very end and tried two more in R2. By round 4 Belal was desperately looking for takedowns. Wasted a lot of his energy trading strikes with JDM. If you ask me Belal shouldve been more conservative with his striking and set the tone/direction of the fight early in round 1
 
We all saw how the fight went down.

Islam took him down EASY. There was no chain wrestling utilized by him.

It just goes to show: that JDM was totally off with his fight preparation. Instead of focusing on stopping the wrestling, instead hired a submission expert in Craig Jones to help him not get subbed the fight.
Bravo. He didnt get subbed but that doesnt win him the fight.

JDM over prepared in submission defence instead of wrestling defence.

He could have forced a see-saw battle against Islam with a strong sprawl in his arsenal and keeping the fight on the feet..but Naww took his time to learn fking Craig Jones weird submissions instead.
One doesnt just simply stop dagistanni wrestling lol...


Your writing as either someone whos never actually trained or competed ..

Or

Someone who really doesnt understand what they're watching...

JDM did alright , all things considered...took almost no damage, was never close to being subbed and the worst thing that happened to him was his calf got swollen...

Thats pretty good if you consider what has happened to Islam's other opponents...

His only mistakes were not being busy enough on the feet and a lack of overall movement/footwork...he was too still, should of been moving alot more ... So islam couldn't time the double ...

Sprawl and brawl is what the dagistannis want you to do ..so they can exhaust you with Chain wrestling and Ground and pound while you try and break free and get back up ...Khabib use to let guys try and get back up just so he could smoother them again and smesh as they tried to wall walk..

Honestly with a few adjustments Jack might actually be able to beat Islam...but stoping the wrestling isnt an intelligent ask...if your not already a really good wrestler or grappler
 
Well JDM's takedown defense was very much on point. What if he hired a great wrestler and stuffed 75% of the TDs but got subbed when Islam finally did get him down?

I agree he needs to work more on TDD, though. Clear weakness.
 
Craig Jones is, undeniably, a great submission grapper, but I've got a BJJ-in-MMA related question:

Anyone reading this. Can you, off the top of your head, remember the last time that someone's genuine submission ability alone allowed a fighter to submit the wrestler freely using their wrestling? Not including cases where a guy went for a shot because he was discombobulated after being rocked on the feet or horribly losing the standup and shot out of desperation. When is the last time you remember a fighter noted for their wrestling, try to rely on their wrestling as a their primary weapon, only to get submitted by the superior submission threat?
 
BJJ guys that want nothing to do with an actual fight where they can get hit in the head have no business as a head coach to any MMA fighter.
 
Sure invite Craig over to your gym to roll and get some pointers but don’t inject him as to being your primary answer to Daggie wrestling

Thats crazy
 
