JDM looked off tonight

Southpoor97
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2022
- Messages
- 572
- Reaction score
- 650
in before comments saying Islam made him look off etc.
Aside from the impact of Islam’s superior grappling and competitive striking, JDM seemed off. Sluggish, and with weird facial expressions.
There are rumours he injured his leg in round 1 which may explain it.
Anyway, I’m excited for a rematch to really settle this once Jack and Islam win a few in the mean time and JDM patches up his holes.
Aside from the impact of Islam’s superior grappling and competitive striking, JDM seemed off. Sluggish, and with weird facial expressions.
There are rumours he injured his leg in round 1 which may explain it.
Anyway, I’m excited for a rematch to really settle this once Jack and Islam win a few in the mean time and JDM patches up his holes.