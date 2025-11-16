JDM looked off tonight

in before comments saying Islam made him look off etc.

Aside from the impact of Islam’s superior grappling and competitive striking, JDM seemed off. Sluggish, and with weird facial expressions.

There are rumours he injured his leg in round 1 which may explain it.

Anyway, I’m excited for a rematch to really settle this once Jack and Islam win a few in the mean time and JDM patches up his holes.
 
I honestly think that by the end of round 1 he knew there was nothing he could do to win the fight and became quite fed defensive. The gap in their striking was never going to be enough to counter the worlds between their grappling skill. If you could get a wee speech bubble coming out of his head I think it would have said Fuck.. 20 more minutes of this..
 
Not a rumour, Islam injured his leg which was the gameplan to take JDM down when he switches stances according to Javier Mendes. Worked perfect
 
I've never been sold on JDM. Easily one of the worst WW champs in history
 
Nah, he looked exactly as expected, as would pretty much anyone - unable to defend the wrestling, simple as that. I think Islam's reign will be short lived though, he'll just retire early like Khabib.
 
I kinda agree except for 1 part....the 'gap in striking'.

People still sleep on Islam's sriking and it is only getting better. He has dropped people with punches who were supposed to be better strikers (Oliveira for example), outstruck and ktfo 'better strikers' (Volkanovski) and last night there was no striking advantage for JDM. Not only did he get outstruck....Islam was more well rounded on the feet and won the striking. Chew JDM's front leg with well timed leg kicks...every time the front leg was there he would kick it fast with no check by JDM. Islam threw head kicks and front kicks as well, mixed in whit his punches.

Islam is the best grappler in the UFC but his striking is top tier as well. People are still clinging on to this idea that Dagestani's are wrasslers but guys like Islam and Umar are high level MMA fighers, including their striking abilities. It's just that their grappling is levels above 'good' fighters like JDM. Even if last nights fight would stay on the feet for 25 minutes I still see Islam as the better striker. Kind of a complete package and last night we even saw smart improvements with the well timed calf kicks.

Islam got bigger and more skilled, shit is scary as fuck
 
The gap in striking from my POV is that the fight wouldn't go that way Inna kickboxing fight but as every second is a risk of getting taken down the opponents cannot move and commit to strikes in the same way as they normally would.. but I agree Islam's striking did still look decent last night and in other performances
 
It’s possible he was hurt on one of the takedowns, dude was grimacing.

That said, he was struggling in ways that you really can’t blame any injury. Islam was schooling him on distance control. I’ve seen what I needed to see, Jack doesn’t have the skill set to deal with someone as versatile as Islam. He should be glad Khamzat moved up, Chimaev would’ve have done that division way worse lol.
 
Islam wrecked is calve early on in the fight. After that, JDM couldn't move well enough to avoid the take downs.
 
I know this narrative of 'the treat of the takedown' that changes the way striking is played out. Of course it is different than when 2 mma-strikers are matched against each other. But Islam is not your 1 dimensional wrestler/grappler that has a big punch in his arsenal and uses the grappling as a threat to throw bombs. He has a legit striking arsenal and uses it to hurt people and keep them guessing about the grappling. And vice versa of course. He is a problem everywhere, including striking.

The way I see it? I think in a kick boxing match with small gloves and no take down threat (but with upright clinching, like in muay thai)...I still heavily favor Islam over JDM. You were right....JDM is overrated because he has good defensive grappling skills and can throw punches. Striking is more than just boxing and his boxing isnt elite. Islam's striking is more complete.
 
He tried to bite that Dagestani sausage and he suddenly realized that he just didn't have the teeth to chew it

There's no "on" or "off". He just doesn't have the teeth to chew it
 
Fighters should look to get out by 35-36 before they fall off hard. Especially ones that had great runs as champions and made their millions. Thats not even getting out early, Islam has kinda already accomplished a lot more than Khabib, he just doesnt have the same legacy. Would it be amazing for Islam to want to face the best at 170lbs...the looming undefeated contenders Morales and maybe Shavkat? Of course...but he won't. Hes going to gun for Usman in a "legends fight" and maybe Ilia in a "super fight". But really he will likely retire in the next year or so, it was never about conquering 170...only about getting the belt and status. Ilia is similar...he beat the old guard who already cemented their legacies but did not want to stick around for Evloev and friends. At 155 he has no interest in facing Arman, he wanted Oliveira and now Gaethje...its a business, maximize appeal and limit risk.
 
