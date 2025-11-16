JDM looked off tonight

Zanmato said: I honestly think that by the end of round 1 he knew there was nothing he could do to win the fight and became quite fed defensive. The gap in their striking was never going to be enough to counter the worlds between their grappling skill. If you could get a wee speech bubble coming out of his head I think it would have said Fuck.. 20 more minutes of this.. Click to expand...

I kinda agree except for 1 part....the 'gap in striking'.People still sleep on Islam's sriking and it is only getting better. He has dropped people with punches who were supposed to be better strikers (Oliveira for example), outstruck and ktfo 'better strikers' (Volkanovski) and last night there was no striking advantage for JDM. Not only did he get outstruck....Islam was more well rounded on the feet and won the striking. Chew JDM's front leg with well timed leg kicks...every time the front leg was there he would kick it fast with no check by JDM. Islam threw head kicks and front kicks as well, mixed in whit his punches.Islam is the best grappler in the UFC but his striking is top tier as well. People are still clinging on to this idea that Dagestani's are wrasslers but guys like Islam and Umar are high level MMA fighers, including their striking abilities. It's just that their grappling is levels above 'good' fighters like JDM. Even if last nights fight would stay on the feet for 25 minutes I still see Islam as the better striker. Kind of a complete package and last night we even saw smart improvements with the well timed calf kicks.Islam got bigger and more skilled, shit is scary as fuck