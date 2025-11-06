  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

JDM lists his top 5 MMA gods - Bones, GSP, Anderson, BJ Penn, Fedor

ExitLUPin said:


Does Jack post on Sherdog? Good to see modern champs in 2025 recognizing the greatness of legends like Fedor and Penn.
These were basically the top5 concensus around early 2010.

Penn dropped off later in his career. Once he got older, he could no longer rely on his natural talent to win fights.
 
Kwic said:
Put DJ in that list in place of BJ and it's a great list.
Nope. Not even close. MM GOT THROUGHLY dominated when he tried to step out of manlet weight.

Penn fight and hung with and even beat bigger talented guys.
 
DiazSlap said:
Manlet is automatically disqualified. MM can’t even beat up his wife.
He would beat you up via whatever he wants including a bitch slap...and then do your wife.

Pipe down keyboard warrior.
 
The noobs & casuals dismiss BJ but us old heads know BJ was a bad mfr in his day & is without question in the convo of best LW of all time & in top 5 or just outside of the best to ever do it in MMA.

Solid list Jack.
 
