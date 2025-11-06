JDM lists his top 5 MMA gods - Bones, GSP, Anderson, BJ Penn, Fedor

34:20
Does Jack post on Sherdog? Good to see modern champs in 2025 recognizing the greatness of legends like Fedor and Penn.
BJ is discussable, but the other 4 are pretty widely accepted no? There's a pretty big gap after those 4 imo
Manlet is automatically disqualified. MM can’t even beat up his wife.I'd put Aldo over Penn, but the others are good. Possibly Mighty Mouse, toss up with him and Aldo for me
Nope. Not even close. MM GOT THROUGHLY dominated when he tried to step out of manlet weight.Put DJ in that list in place of BJ and it's a great list.
1/10Switch GSP with Conor and Penn with Ronda and we have a nice and dandy list.
Glad to be of service, buddy!
but gave me a mild smile, buddy
He would beat you up via whatever he wants including a bitch slap...and then do your wife.Manlet is automatically disqualified. MM can’t even beat up his wife.
