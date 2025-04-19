Belal haters are the most embarrassing I've seen in MMA. That's not to say he isn't boring - he is. Only an MMA hipster would claim to be some massive fan.



But the overly exaggerated 'boring' angle is basically just a pile-on that stems from a bunch of racists that are too cowardly to just call him the slurs they actually want to use (to be fair, some of these dumbasses aren't too cowardly to just use the slurs).



And then you get regular pathetic halfwits that seek internet validation from these types by making the same shit jokes over and over again -'hurr durr I can't remember the name hurr, please put a laughing emoji on my post'.



Basically just a circle jerk between the lowest forms of trash that society has to offer.