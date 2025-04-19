Sean Chowdhury
The people who cried the most about Belal being boring were also the biggest Strickland and Colby fans. Tells you all you need to know about how genuine they are lol.Belal haters are the most embarrassing I've seen in MMA. That's not to say he isn't boring - he is. Only an MMA hipster would claim to be some massive fan.
But the overly exaggerated 'boring' angle is basically just a pile-on that stems from a bunch of racists that are too cowardly to just call him the slurs they actually want to use (to be fair, some of these dumbasses aren't too cowardly to just use the slurs).
And then you get regular pathetic halfwits that seek internet validation from these types by making the same shit jokes over and over again -'hurr durr I can't remember the name hurr, please put a laughing emoji on my post'.
Basically just a circle jerk between the lowest forms of trash that society has to offer.
woke projectionBut the overly exaggerated 'boring' angle is basically just a pile-on that stems from a bunch of racists that are too cowardly to just call him the slurs they actually want to use
woke projection
what slurs can be used for Belol but not for Islam?
This x1000.GSP wasn't boring to me. Belal is not boring all the time. His fight against Leon and Sean were not boring fights.
Plenty of fighters just as boring (if not more so) that don’t get 1/10th the hate he gets, it’s not his style lol. He has a very polarizing identity given the politics of the core mma fanbase (Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, etc) , and by also having a boring style he gave them a perfect justification to pile on someone they didn’t like to begin with.Belal has no highs and mostly mid level boring fights. He is also boring as a personality. He is a good fighter and a champion for a reason but that doesn't mean anything except that. He is like winky Wright in boxing, really good and hard to beat but everyone just wants him gone