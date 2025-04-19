Media JDM likens Belal to GSP in that they are both good at winning but get sh*t for being boring

Belal haters are the most embarrassing I've seen in MMA. That's not to say he isn't boring - he is. Only an MMA hipster would claim to be some massive fan.

But the overly exaggerated 'boring' angle is basically just a pile-on that stems from a bunch of racists that are too cowardly to just call him the slurs they actually want to use (to be fair, some of these dumbasses aren't too cowardly to just use the slurs).

And then you get regular pathetic halfwits that seek internet validation from these types by making the same shit jokes over and over again -'hurr durr I can't remember the name hurr, please put a laughing emoji on my post'.

Basically just a circle jerk between the lowest forms of trash that society has to offer.
 
The people who cried the most about Belal being boring were also the biggest Strickland and Colby fans. Tells you all you need to know about how genuine they are lol.
 
you know what, you're right. it's time to call him out like we would if nobody else was listening.

Belal if you read this, I fucking hate you, ya boring weird-eye big-nosed motherfucker.
 
Belal has no highs and mostly mid level boring fights. He is also boring as a personality. He is a good fighter and a champion for a reason but that doesn't mean anything except that. He is like winky Wright in boxing, really good and hard to beat but everyone just wants him gone
 
His last fight was ok, bro you should know , there is no logic in life even less on internet....
 
Plenty of fighters just as boring (if not more so) that don’t get 1/10th the hate he gets, it’s not his style lol. He has a very polarizing identity given the politics of the core mma fanbase (Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, etc) , and by also having a boring style he gave them a perfect justification to pile on someone they didn’t like to begin with.

Fans love to use fighting styles as the main reason the fanbase likes and dislikes certain fighters but there’s very little evidence for this. Colby and Strickland both had/have huge followings despite having very boring fight styles. When Merab fought Umar you’d think the fanbase would rally behind Umar because he objectively has a much more fan friendly style than Merab, but no, the opposite happened. Fans choose who they like or hate based on how much they relate to them from an identity perspective.
 
Belal would Tombstone Piledrive GSP through the Earth to China and then fuck his mother in front of his helpless and now paralysed body
 
