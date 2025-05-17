JDM dog walks Makhachev & will leave him unconscious

Islam is an amazing fighter but he will have the same problem at WW that fighters like RDA & Kevin Lee had, he's just not big enough.

JDM is not only bigger than Makhachev, he is faster & has better footwork. Even though there's not a huge difference in their height but JDM is way more athletic, fluid & has excellent knees & fights great on the inside which will nullify Makhachevs clinch game, something he relies on alot.

JDM hits like a truck & Makhachev doesn't take damage well, I'm not saying Makhachev has a glass chin or anything but unlike someone like Khabib Makhachev marks up & shows damage on his face very easily. Burns who has fought the likes of Chimaev & karamu has recently said that JDM is the hardest hitter he has ever faced.

Makhachev is an all round amazing fighter but we have continuously seen him slow down & gas in later rounds. I remember when Makhachev wasn't a big name & RDA was scheduled to fight him, RDA said that he has heard from multiple gym sources that Makhachev gasses if goes on to later rounds which has happened multiple times now.

Makhachev doesn't have the frame for welterweight and will have the same problem former champs like Luke Rockhold & Chris Weidman had at light heavyweight, they put on alot of mass to fit in the division but gas out really quickly because they can't carry the weight & be as fluid.

If Makhachev can't sub JDM early this fight is going to end up really poorly for him & really hurt his legacy considering people are already shitting on everything he did in lightweight.

He should have stayed & fought Illia who was a much easier matchup for Makhachev, I really believe Makhachev would have crushed Illia, but JDM is going to do bad things to Makhachev.
 
Islam is going to whoop JDM’s ass. He is #1 p4p not Belal fucking Mohamed, and he’s going to be faster than JDM. JDM has good boxing combos but they are slow. Islam going face crank JDM so bad that it might fix his crooked nose.
 
Islam properly bulked up to compete at 170 will be a force.

This probably shouldn't have to be stated, but obviously Khabib and Islam feel very confident in this decision considering Islam just gave up his LW title and 4 defenses streak.
 
Evrybadi tryna talk like mi yute Jamahill smdh 🤦🏿‍♂️ u not even back him fam whole timeline h8'n but him finna get di strap watch it drop BET 🗣️📠
 
I don’t think there’ll be a big size difference between them at all, Jacks not a big WW. But I’ve got Jack winning this fight, Islam will have problems getting it to the mat as Jacks take down defence is incredible and he’ll pick Islam apart on the feet.
 
This will be interesting as both Top and Islam are weight bullies in their previous divisions.
 
Then again without a horrible weight cut, Islam might be bigger, stronger, faster, and have better cardio than ever before.
 
Islam's team doesn't make impulsive decisions. They wouldn't support him to go up if he couldn't fight at a higher weight.
 
