JDM dog walks Makhachev & will leave him unconscious

Islam is an amazing fighter but he will have the same problem at WW that fighters like RDA & Kevin Lee had, he's just not big enough.



JDM is not only bigger than Makhachev, he is faster & has better footwork. Even though there's not a huge difference in their height but JDM is way more athletic, fluid & has excellent knees & fights great on the inside which will nullify Makhachevs clinch game, something he relies on alot.



JDM hits like a truck & Makhachev doesn't take damage well, I'm not saying Makhachev has a glass chin or anything but unlike someone like Khabib Makhachev marks up & shows damage on his face very easily. Burns who has fought the likes of Chimaev & karamu has recently said that JDM is the hardest hitter he has ever faced.



Makhachev is an all round amazing fighter but we have continuously seen him slow down & gas in later rounds. I remember when Makhachev wasn't a big name & RDA was scheduled to fight him, RDA said that he has heard from multiple gym sources that Makhachev gasses if goes on to later rounds which has happened multiple times now.



Makhachev doesn't have the frame for welterweight and will have the same problem former champs like Luke Rockhold & Chris Weidman had at light heavyweight, they put on alot of mass to fit in the division but gas out really quickly because they can't carry the weight & be as fluid.



If Makhachev can't sub JDM early this fight is going to end up really poorly for him & really hurt his legacy considering people are already shitting on everything he did in lightweight.



He should have stayed & fought Illia who was a much easier matchup for Makhachev, I really believe Makhachev would have crushed Illia, but JDM is going to do bad things to Makhachev.