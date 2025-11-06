JDM champ with worst credentials

I am not going to judge JDM basing on his skill, but purely on his resume.

JDM won a belt against Belal - 0 title defenses champ, who himself won after decision. While JDM was clear winner, fight still was competitive and close.

Before this fight he had one ranked win against aged Burns, where he was losing the fight before the KO, which was one of the best comeback that year.

Before he fought with solid, but average Holland, who took him to split decision, the fight, that arguable he lost.

Before he fought with Hafez, another split victory, this time over journeyman.

And beside it he got 4 KO in undercards.



I mean - have ever been a champ with worse resume? For me JDM doesn't even deserve the titleshot with this resume in division full of Shavkat, Brady or Bonfim, and yet he is the champ.

JDM is very skilled boxer with great TDD and he is overall great talent, but his resume...