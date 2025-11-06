  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

JDM champ with worst credentials

MRudi

Aug 22, 2024
226
283
I am not going to judge JDM basing on his skill, but purely on his resume.
JDM won a belt against Belal - 0 title defenses champ, who himself won after decision. While JDM was clear winner, fight still was competitive and close.
Before this fight he had one ranked win against aged Burns, where he was losing the fight before the KO, which was one of the best comeback that year.
Before he fought with solid, but average Holland, who took him to split decision, the fight, that arguable he lost.
Before he fought with Hafez, another split victory, this time over journeyman.
And beside it he got 4 KO in undercards.

I mean - have ever been a champ with worse resume? For me JDM doesn't even deserve the titleshot with this resume in division full of Shavkat, Brady or Bonfim, and yet he is the champ.
JDM is very skilled boxer with great TDD and he is overall great talent, but his resume...
 
Meanwhile :eek:
Shav has already beaten Magny, Neal, Thompson, Garry, Oliveira :eek:
Belt is just being kept warm for the steppe horde ><
 
Bro, Islam beat Charles for the belt and Charles only had 1 title defense.

Before that Islam beat Dober, Moises, and Hooker, before fighting Green to earn his title shot.

JDM beating Burns, Holland and Brown on his run to the title is better than Islam's run. He was having close fights because they were better opposition than what Islam was facing. Like, Green is a fucking can, bro.

How the fuck do you think Bonfim to be more deserving than JDM when his best win is the ghost of Wonderboi or Ange Loosa or Khaos Williams? JDM also has no losses in the UFC. Bonfim got put away by Dalby of all people within 2 rounds.

Champs with worse resumes would be Pena, Montano, or Cyborg.
 
Let me sum it for ya Sherbro…

Whatever “hype” is around a marginal talent like JDM is purely due to the hate of Belal “what’s his name”…

People were just so overjoyed that he beat Belal that JDM has become a hero of sorts…

They will jump off the wagon when JDM gets handily beaten soon.
 
He has a gaping hole like dricus, its not enough these days.
 
Yeah, is pretty weak. Not the worst, but weak.

JDM is the guy that most people would forget if asked to name the male champions of the UFC.
 
