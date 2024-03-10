BoxerMaurits
Who wins?
True thingAll action hands heavy finisher with crazy take down defense is enough to steal my heart.
The fact he's gunning for the dark horse for a title eliminator makes him a personal favorite.
It's possible, but, I agree, I dont think it's probable. That dude's got it. KillerI don’t think anyone is beating Shavkat anytime soon
Would be a crazy fight
If Shavkat doesn't win and it's not a draw I see Jack winning the fight