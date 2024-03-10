Media JDM calls out Shavkat

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    38
Jack Della has a good chance if Shavkat decides he wants to strike it out on the feet
 
Would be a crazy fight
If Shavkat doesn't win and it's not a draw I see Jack winning the fight
 
Considering the way Burns could threaten him on the ground I don't see Shavkat struggling to sub him.
 
I don't want to see it, 2 of my favourites.


Can't 1 of them kill Garry instead
 
I've got Shavkat

But major props to JDM for making that call out. Shavkat is probably the one guy no one wants to fight in that division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Shavkat vs JDM would be wild
Replies
3
Views
272
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
MigitAs
Summary of why Holland/JDM made me mad
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
michi972
M
Gabe
Who Will Go Further - JDM or Ian Garry?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017
J
Leon vs Shavkat?
Replies
7
Views
493
HatKick
HatKick
hswrestler
Book Shavkat vs Sean Brady now
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Lawrence
Lawrence

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,554
Messages
55,223,813
Members
174,690
Latest member
TheBestMMAAccount

Share this page

Back
Top