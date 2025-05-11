JDM admitted that he probably should have lost to 9-5 fighter Hafez

Unheralded Truth

"I think it could have gone either way," Della Maddalena said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

"When I heard it was a split, the judges don't always make good decisions, so that's when I thought I had a good shot", he added.

Hafez started aggressively, taking Della Maddalena down in the first 10 sec of the fight. When they got back to the feet after 2 min,
they exchanged shots with both guys landing hard. Hafez took Jack down again later, to close a surprising first round for the debutant.

Second round Della Maddalena stayed composed and landed some hard shots when Hafez went all-in. He then made a big error in
trying to get the fight to the ground in the midst of this, allowing Hafez to spend the final two minutes on top - proving the more
technical wrestler.

Desperate in the final round, Della Maddalena forced Hafez to exchange with him and started to land some huge blows. Hafez's energy
fell off a cliff (short notice fight for him), and now he got tagged while exhausted. Della Maddalena poured it on and took the back off a
failed takedown. They scramble back-and-forth, with Jack being the one to do damage and find his shots.
That's interesting. I forgot all about this.
Does that change your thoughts on how JDM would be able to defend his belt against Islam? He looked more prepared against Belal, though.
 
Troll thread, but it is one of those narratives that will gain legitimate traction as people misremember the fight.

17-2 media scores. Not really controversial at all. Some had it 30-27 JDM. Hell, one even had it 30-26 JDM.

It's just one of those fights where if you don't actually know how to score fights properly, you could easily be fooled into seeing it the other way.
 
It was a tough matchup no matter what the right score was. Just shows how bad it is to make hasty conclusions based on one fight.
 
I'd be more concerned about his lack of takedown defense against Burns or am I remembering that one incorrectly?
 
