JDM admitted that he probably should have lost to 9-5 fighter Hafez

Hafez started aggressively, taking Della Maddalena down in the first 10 sec of the fight. When they got back to the feet after 2 min,

they exchanged shots with both guys landing hard. Hafez took Jack down again later, to close a surprising first round for the debutant.



Second round Della Maddalena stayed composed and landed some hard shots when Hafez went all-in. He then made a big error in

trying to get the fight to the ground in the midst of this, allowing Hafez to spend the final two minutes on top - proving the more

technical wrestler.



Desperate in the final round, Della Maddalena forced Hafez to exchange with him and started to land some huge blows. Hafez's energy

fell off a cliff (short notice fight for him), and now he got tagged while exhausted. Della Maddalena poured it on and took the back off a

failed takedown. They scramble back-and-forth, with Jack being the one to do damage and find his shots.