JDM admitted that he probably should have lost to 9-5 fighter Hafez

Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,073
- Reaction score
- 7,989
"I think it could have gone either way," Della Maddalena said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.
"When I heard it was a split, the judges don't always make good decisions, so that's when I thought I had a good shot", he added.
That's interesting. I forgot all about this.
Does that change your thoughts on how JDM would be able to defend his belt against Islam? He looked more prepared against Belal, though.
"When I heard it was a split, the judges don't always make good decisions, so that's when I thought I had a good shot", he added.
Hafez started aggressively, taking Della Maddalena down in the first 10 sec of the fight. When they got back to the feet after 2 min,
they exchanged shots with both guys landing hard. Hafez took Jack down again later, to close a surprising first round for the debutant.
Second round Della Maddalena stayed composed and landed some hard shots when Hafez went all-in. He then made a big error in
trying to get the fight to the ground in the midst of this, allowing Hafez to spend the final two minutes on top - proving the more
technical wrestler.
Desperate in the final round, Della Maddalena forced Hafez to exchange with him and started to land some huge blows. Hafez's energy
fell off a cliff (short notice fight for him), and now he got tagged while exhausted. Della Maddalena poured it on and took the back off a
failed takedown. They scramble back-and-forth, with Jack being the one to do damage and find his shots.
That's interesting. I forgot all about this.
Does that change your thoughts on how JDM would be able to defend his belt against Islam? He looked more prepared against Belal, though.