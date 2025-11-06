JDM’s Confidence

People are really sleeping on JDM but what a lot of people have not mentioned is his extreme confidence. This guy is obviously the champion but he has the mindset and belief that he is the best in the world and has mentioned he’s part of the new generation. I seen it clear as day on display against Belal. Made me a believer after that fight, dude walked Belal down like he had zero fear.



People see that he has 2 losses on his record but those were literally his very first two fights and its very easy to put in ur mind that those were learning curves and now that he’s on a streak of winning every fight after that it really looks like he views himself as an undefeated fighter. And I don’t blame him. I think he’s gna shock everyone and take it to Islam and make it look easy