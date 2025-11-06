JDM’s Confidence

  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

People are really sleeping on JDM but what a lot of people have not mentioned is his extreme confidence. This guy is obviously the champion but he has the mindset and belief that he is the best in the world and has mentioned he’s part of the new generation. I seen it clear as day on display against Belal. Made me a believer after that fight, dude walked Belal down like he had zero fear.

People see that he has 2 losses on his record but those were literally his very first two fights and its very easy to put in ur mind that those were learning curves and now that he’s on a streak of winning every fight after that it really looks like he views himself as an undefeated fighter. And I don’t blame him. I think he’s gna shock everyone and take it to Islam and make it look easy
 
I remember thinking that this dude has 0 quit in him when I saw his first fights in the UFC. He will do everything it takes to win, fight out of bad positions, scramble, get to his feet, lands shots.
Have to root for the guy :)
 
As long as he keeps it up I agree. Like Berra said “baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical.”

People fought scared of Conor, Khabib, BJ, etc & it cost them big time. Islam is arguably one of those fighters with an aura that gets in the head of his opponents, especially when you see Khabib & co in his corner.

It’s one of the reasons I think Paddy has a better chance against Ilia than he should because he seems to have the right “I don’t give a shit who you think you are” mindset which can only help him

JDM vs WW Islam is an intriguing matchup imo partly because of JDM’s confident attitude can’t wait to see it go down
 
TheDon555 said:
People see that he has 2 losses on his record but those were literally his very first two fights
The MMA fans who obsess over 0s are to be ignored. They are a mutation of boxing fans who fell into a vat of white monster while getting smacked in the head with a hotdog brander, landing here.
 
People slept on him against Belal til he shut him down & pieced him up.
 
He either can defend the TD or he can't. I'm sure DDP was confident too against Chimaev.

JDM's biggest advantage is that he's gonna have two camps back to back drilling TD defense.
 
Kwic said:
I remember thinking that this dude has 0 quit in him when I saw his first fights in the UFC. He will do everything it takes to win, fight out of bad positions, scramble, get to his feet, lands shots.
Have to root for the guy :)
Thanks, means alot. I worked my way up thats for sure
 
