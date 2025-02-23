It's difficult to evaluate, honestly. Vance is a power hungry opportunist. He is also much smarter than Trump. It's not difficult to be since Trump is an idiot with a 2nd grade understanding of everything. I don't know if that's a good thing or bad thing.JD is not a crazy conservative that runs on a platform that brown people are eating cats or jews control the world. Don’t write him off as just a tool. Thiel's boy is not stupid, he’s slippery. He could potentially be much more dangerous than Epstein's bestie.I think he’s more dangerous because he is staying in the shadows letting Elon and Trump be visibly responsible for everything so so when it’s his turn to use the 25th amendment to take power he can be the savior. “I never signed up for this either, he betrayed you, I’ll be better”And this is why it's important to understand that the danger to this country isn't just a Trump problem, it's a Republican problem. It will persist after Trump is give and Vance is the face of it. Ofc the policies will not change, but they will be presented by someone who appears reasonable and will say anything to gain power with a sociopathic straight face.I fear that the next 'Trump' Republican will be younger, slicker and more charismatic. Now, many of us educated libs and lefties can see through the bullshit, but there's apparently a LOT who cannot or don't want to. This is why have to reject the concepts of conservatism and Christian Nationalism at all levels of government, not just whoever happens to be the figurehead at the time.