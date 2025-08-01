  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Jay and Silent Bob Cruise

How much fun would this be? Had a sweaty hug at a Q&A with Kevin and he can chat for days if you've seen his Q&As so there would never be a dull moment.
If I didn't have a cat situation we'd have booked it already. Did a Buffy The Vampire Slayer cruise for a week around The Caribbean which was a hoot and now Ethan Suplee's lost all the weight I imagine he doesn't look bad in budgie smugglers and I assume Shannon's still got a bikini figure.
www.jayandsilentbobcruiseaskew.com

Jay and Silent Bob Cruise Askew - February 18-22, 2026

Jay and Silent Bob are hitting the high seas once again on their very own Cruise Askew 2! We're setting sail February 18-22, 2026 from Tampa to Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the epic Norwegian Jewel with hosts Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and their friends. You read that right! This now four-day...
