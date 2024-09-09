Jaws was fake news

blaseblase

blaseblase

salish-sea-orca-L-pod.png


The real killer that patrols the oceans is the killer whale, aka the orca. Probably the smartest predator to ever roam the seas, a pack hunter that maintains it's familial bond for life. They kill great whites only for their liver and discard the rest of the body, much like early human hunting rituals. Best of all, there is no known examples of a wild orca killing a human. Which they absolutely could and probably be. But game recognize game I guess.
 
But if she wasnt wearing braces that scene makes no sense
 
So like us?

I imagine if humans somehow faded from existence orcas would immediately become the most dominant species. Our existence may be preventing their evolution.
 
Like you, maybe, I dont torture seals to death for fun
 
They don't kill humans in the wild but recently some group of orcas are starting to attack small boats and sometimes sinks them and we don't know why they are doing this. It could be for fun, it could be for revenge of an injury or that the noise annoys them
 
Lol, me as fuck.
 
To be fair though, the percentage of Orcas that torture seals is probably dramatically higher than the percentage of people who like torturing things.
 
We think they are torturing them for fun, but maybe it’s to appease their whale gods. Some sort of blood offering like we do/did. Never know
 
The real culprit behind the shark attacks in New Jersey that inspired Jaws was more likely a bull shark than a great white.

But no one wants to watch a movie about a killer whale. Sharks are where it’s at
 
Fam Orcas just follow trends B4 Orcadem use to wear Salmon hats fi fashion culture now dem flippin' boats Tik-Tok-ers of di sea dem nah hitterz fam 🚫🎯
 
True, bull sharks are way more dangerous than great whites. But they aren't as big so they don't make good movie material.

There was a horror movie about killer whales back in the 90s but it had to compete against Free Willy and never took off.
 
Bull shark in NJ?
 
Zero doubt UH. Bull sharks can easily live in brackish water, Great Whites haven't been seen or reported there.
 
Yea, there's no reported deaths of a human by an Orca whereas there are by Great Whites.

Just proves Orcas are clever cunts and set up the Great Whites for the fall.
 
