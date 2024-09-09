Jaws was fake news

The real killer that patrols the oceans is the killer whale, aka the orca. Probably the smartest predator to ever roam the seas, a pack hunter that maintains it's familial bond for life. They kill great whites only for their liver and discard the rest of the body, much like early human hunting rituals. Best of all, there is no known examples of a wild orca killing a human. Which they absolutely could and probably be. But game recognize game I guess.