Seen the other post regarding 1987 and remembered one of my all time favs from that year....Not only the most underrated Jaws but one of the most underrated movies of all time. There was so much good here!From the very start...both of the sons who are traumatized by a man eating shark through not 1, not 2 but 3 films are back again...and again, working very close to water. That takes some severe guts, especially for the youngest son who gets chomped down by our friendly neighborhood monster shark.The mom then decides to go to the bahamas to be closer to the eldest son who....also works not only by the water, but in the water. A true testament to the guts this family has. Only adds to the character of the film.Well...you would think oh shit...films over. No way a Great White Shark would tread the waters of the bahamas...never. Guess you never met this supernatural shark. Thats what pisses me off btw. Jason can take manhattan, freddy can terrorize away from elm street, but jaws cant chow n the bahamas? Its a supernatural shark yall....Anyway...mario van peebles gives an amazing bahamian accent, michael caine has a great british accent and the shark has a great trex accent. Great acting by all.The score was also top notch. Loved how they kept the original while added that subtle remix. It was honestly even more frightening and mysterious.The biggest feat of directing and cinematography! Many people die in crystal clear waters despite the shark being like 35 feet long and this only adds to the mystery and allure of the beast. Kudos to the masterful filmmaker for keeping the shark so stealthy and elusive despite this. That is truly brilliant work tbh.I wont give up the latter part of the story for those who havent seen it, but Jaws 4 is a definite must watch for the ages. Dont believe the ratings btw, they are always skewed. Yesterdays imdb 3.1 rating easily translates to 7.1 today. Gotta add for inflation. If you want, skip 3...the technology just wasnt there yet for 3d and certainly hurt the picture a bit. This however is easily one of the best all around shark movies I have ever seen in 87.