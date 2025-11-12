Movies Jaws 4: The Revenge: A True Retrospective

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

hq720 (1).jpg

Seen the other post regarding 1987 and remembered one of my all time favs from that year....

Not only the most underrated Jaws but one of the most underrated movies of all time. There was so much good here!

From the very start...both of the sons who are traumatized by a man eating shark through not 1, not 2 but 3 films are back again...and again, working very close to water. That takes some severe guts, especially for the youngest son who gets chomped down by our friendly neighborhood monster shark.

The mom then decides to go to the bahamas to be closer to the eldest son who....also works not only by the water, but in the water. A true testament to the guts this family has. Only adds to the character of the film.

Well...you would think oh shit...films over. No way a Great White Shark would tread the waters of the bahamas...never. Guess you never met this supernatural shark. Thats what pisses me off btw. Jason can take manhattan, freddy can terrorize away from elm street, but jaws cant chow n the bahamas? Its a supernatural shark yall....

Anyway...mario van peebles gives an amazing bahamian accent, michael caine has a great british accent and the shark has a great trex accent. Great acting by all.

The score was also top notch. Loved how they kept the original while added that subtle remix. It was honestly even more frightening and mysterious.

The biggest feat of directing and cinematography! Many people die in crystal clear waters despite the shark being like 35 feet long and this only adds to the mystery and allure of the beast. Kudos to the masterful filmmaker for keeping the shark so stealthy and elusive despite this. That is truly brilliant work tbh.

I wont give up the latter part of the story for those who havent seen it, but Jaws 4 is a definite must watch for the ages. Dont believe the ratings btw, they are always skewed. Yesterdays imdb 3.1 rating easily translates to 7.1 today. Gotta add for inflation. If you want, skip 3...the technology just wasnt there yet for 3d and certainly hurt the picture a bit. This however is easily one of the best all around shark movies I have ever seen in 87.


MV5BZGFiOTU1MTctMTRkMy00ZmVkLTk5YTktODMxZDhlOGQyN2MwXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg
 
Picture doesn’t even represent a real great white shark..
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Ya know if someone were to shoop out ol Jaws in this pic that woman looks like she’s um.. having a great time with herself.


Don’t act like you don’t see it too
They were both having a great time. Jaws does love fish after all.
 
Jaws: The Revenge is a fun bad film. The original premise had a voodoo curse placed on the Brody family and a voodoo priest was controlling the shark, but they took that out and left in all the parts where the shark was doing shit it shouldn't be able to do.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
They were both having a great time. Jaws does love fish after all.
5aac0eeeb3d73d8a3937c47bd4814d94827f0c4c.gifv
 
Mario Van Peebles.

There's a name synonymous with shit tier movies.

His magnum opus was a movie called Posse, whom he starred alongside Billy Zane and Tone Loc.
 
Other than the gifs, the only parts of this movie I've seen was near the end. The door to that theater had an spyglass window, and me and my sister took turns boosting each other to take a peek, after the movie we saw ended. We were both playing lookout for those scary ushers, as we did it.

Yes, that much effort was taken to catch a glimpse of "Jaws 4". What's funny is that I don't even remember the movie we actually went to go see. Those "Jaws 4" clips are still flashing in my head, though.
 
I just remember seeing this box in the video rental place when I was little. Even then, I kinda knew this was just a cash in. Appreciate the tribute
 
It's just JAWS: The Revenge.

Despite the shark looking like foam rubber, I think there is a lot of interesting stuff that happens in the first 2/3rds of the movie. The ending is what absolutely kills the whole thing. The ending is horrendous.

With a better ending, this could actually work as a decent TV movie. (Because it feels like a made for TV movie circa that time period)
 
Jaws was a masterpiece and jaws 2 was enjoyable.

Jaws 3 is where it phoned it in. SeaWorld 35 foot shark lol. Still enjoyable messy fun. Louis Gossett JR and Dennis Quaid were fun.

Jaws the revenge was kinda awful in the same vein but still enjoyable. shark migrating to the Bahamas to follow a family that flew there was next tier silly
 
I love how the Shark somehow knew they went to the Bahamas
 
Adamant said:
It's just JAWS: The Revenge.

Despite the shark looking like foam rubber, I think there is a lot of interesting stuff that happens in the first 2/3rds of the movie. The ending is what absolutely kills the whole thing. The ending is horrendous.

With a better ending, this could actually work as a decent TV movie. (Because it feels like a made for TV movie circa that time period)
As a kid, I liked it, even though I knew this movie was bullshit compared to the first, i'd still watch 1,2, and 4 all the time. 3 was just so bad, even as a kid.

Today though, I just rate the first one. The idea of a shark coming back, and these people still being in the water all the time is just so ridiculous hahahhaha
 
I like all 4 of the jaws movies, will watch them every couple of years. 4 is only a little bit behind 2
 
Adamant said:
It's just JAWS: The Revenge.

Despite the shark looking like foam rubber, I think there is a lot of interesting stuff that happens in the first 2/3rds of the movie. The ending is what absolutely kills the whole thing. The ending is horrendous.

With a better ending, this could actually work as a decent TV movie. (Because it feels like a made for TV movie circa that time period)
I haven’t seen it in years but I remember the beginning where Sean? Brody gets killed as being truly terrifying/awesome.
 
3 was awful
2 n 4 were solid bit neither touches 1 in anyway
 
