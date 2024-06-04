Media Javier Nurmagomendez wants Islam vs Conor at some point

Fengxian

Fengxian

Generosity, Virtue, Loyalty
Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 8, 2023
Messages
599
Reaction score
7,016


Starts at minute 2:55


“Conor goes on a rant, starting to create drama with Islam. Which is kinda good because Conor’s the the kinda guy you want to to root against or root for, regardless. Everybody wants to see him. Me, I wanna see him get beat by Islam. So for me, him doing what he’s doing is causing a lot of attention. So there would be nothing better for me and Khabib than to have Islam have a fight with Conor somewhere down the line.”
 
Well. Conor vs Chandler is a #1 contender fight for like 5 divisions... only 3 divisions if Conor loses.
 
Conor would never fight him. It would be fucked, anyways. With what we know now, it doesn't even look like he wants to fight Chandler.
 
He is right, the issue here is Conor not being in title conversation, beat Chandler, beat someone else at the top, then he is in the conversation...but, Conor has 2 fights left, if he fights twice, he isnt signing for more fights, he will run into boxing for Saudi money, those guys love him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,632
Messages
55,641,587
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top