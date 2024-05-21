News Javier Mendez: Conor McGregor Hasn’t Been the Same Since Khabib Nurmagomedov Loss

4196.jpg


American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez believes Conor McGregor hasn’t been the same since fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez believes Conor McGregor hasn't been the same since fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Islam Makhachev recently expressed interest in facing McGregor, backtracking on his previous stance. Asked about the reason behind Makhachev’s interest in McGregor, Mendez, who has coached both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov at AKA, stated the obvious: a massive payday and instant stardom.

“Massive fight, massive amount of money. And at the end of the day when you’re a champion, when you’re a prize fighter, you fight for the prize, the money,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “So, it’s a massive fight for Islam, it will bring up his stock tremendously. Conor definitely brings that to the table regardless of whether you like him or don’t like him.”

While Makhachev is open to fighting McGregor, the lightweight champ is extremely dismissive of the Irishman, who he believes is well past his prime., Mendez also believes “Notorious” hasn’t been the same since his title loss against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018.

“He’s [McGregor] the lottery ticket for a lot of these guys, you know," Mendez said. "Why do you even have guys that are much heavier calling him out, ‘Oh he’s heavy now, let me call him out.’ Yeah you know, he changes their lives because of the money and the fame that comes with the fight. It’s a big deal, we all want that prize. He has it, he is that prize, he knows it. But the problem is, like Islam has said, he doesn’t think he [McGregor] is the same fighter he was way back then when he was beating Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and all those other guys, Eddie Alvarez. He was the man and then he met the hype, Khabib, that was the real hype. And so then I don’t think he’s been the same since. I really don’t. Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think I am. I think he hasn’t been the same since the Khabib fight.”

 
CrimsonFan said:
Islam and his coach should be worried about Dustin
He is going to take Dustin down with ease. Obviously Dustin has a punchers chance but this fight is pretty close to a lock and the odds will reflect that.
 
@Kowboy On Sherdog you messed up the title. I believe what Javier Mendez actually said was that bears are shitting in the woods.
 
IMO the Floyd payday was the beginning of the end, this was just the exclamation point.
 
