Media Javier Mendez compares Islam and Khabib and who is the best

To be honest….If I was going to end up locked in a cage with either one of them I’d be choosing Khabib.

I’m way less afraid of losing by sub and well….we never would have seen Khabib Koing Volk with a headkick.
 
There's no chance against Khabib because his head is a cinder block and his wrestling is better, but Islam's striking is scarier for sure... but having Khabib on top ruthlessly gnp'ing might be even scarier. Overall he was more dominant and lost less rounds and fights.

 
Look at @homelessinfant ... now a man with a beard
Khabib most dangerous of all time for me. Alhamdulillah.
 
@IronGolem007 Golem should get an attaboy for his last thread, Javier just about used a similar summary.

Kinda reminds me of an inedible steak...Well Done
 
