FilipEmoFights said: To be honest….If I was going to end up locked in a cage with either one of them I’d be choosing Khabib.



I’m way less afraid of losing by sub and well….we never would have seen Khabib Koing Volk with a headkick. Click to expand...

There's no chance against Khabib because his head is a cinder block and his wrestling is better, but Islam's striking is scarier for sure... but having Khabib on top ruthlessly gnp'ing might be even scarier. Overall he was more dominant and lost less rounds and fights.