tritestill said: I don't think it was him. I see famous and well known people often. People here thought I was making up my Tracy Cortez encounter, when I have stories about Magic Johnson, Muhammed Ali, Spoke Lee and many more lol. Got some famous Eskimo Brothers too lol.



My manager met Javier and Cain and said they were cool. Siad Javier asked him to come to AKA and train lol many moons ago. Click to expand...

Well there's thousands famous folks and everyday a milion people see them. So I apsolutely believe you. Like a friend of mine and ocassional training partner trained with Crocop. Mirko said he could make it to the UFC. He totally didn't, retired like 11-8 as a pro. He also had Roberto Solid debut in his MMA organisation. He hosted a few mma events. Actually I was live there and Roberto beat up one of our local guys in his debut. Hence I know what Roberto alegedly got paid by One FC. And it's totally bonkers. Just the 2 fights are more than we will make in our whole life. Besides seeing Mirko shouldn't be that hard, he runs a bar in Zagreb. Another friend met him and commented to his face how short Mirko is. Lol Mirko didn't like it. I also had Faldi Chabari, a dutch Moroccan kickboxing champ run 2 classes I traied in. And JZ Calvacante was at the gym one time too. Not sure you guys remember him but he was a world top LW some 15 years ago. I actually asked him to spar, but never came to it.Right I think we also had Cheik Kongo do a fight in our town. Or was it in the neighbouring town. He won a kickboxing tourney.I don't remeber if I was there but notice Plazibat also fought in our town. Before he was famous.